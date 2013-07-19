* Corn down 0.3 pct, falls below $5 a bushel * Forecasts of U.S. Midwest rains weigh on prices * Soybeans firm 0.5 pct after losses, wheat up (Adds analyst quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 19 U.S. new-crop corn slid for a third straight session on Friday to trade below $5 a bushel as forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market. Soybeans ticked higher following Thursday's steep losses, while wheat rose after declining for two days on pressure from the promising U.S. winter crop harvest and competition from Black Sea suppliers. Occasional showers and a lack of extreme heat were expected across much of the U.S. corn belt over the next two weeks. That is better for crops than a previous forecast for hot and dry weather, which had driven grain prices higher. "The weather so far has held up pretty well and the forecast for coming weeks looks pretty good," said Abah Ofon, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The crop is doing fairly well but there is going to be a lot of noise all the way to the harvest, especially over the next month there will be lot of volatility." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.99-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, while November soybeans added 0.5 percent to $12.72-1/4 a bushel. The most-actively traded September wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel. December corn has lost almost 2 percent this week, falling for three out of four weeks, while November soybeans have risen 1.2 percent this week. September wheat has given up about 2.6 percent, snapping two consecutive weeks of gains. Still, strong corn export sales last week helped to offset some of the pressure on corn from the outlook for more rain. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said net corn sales in the week ended July 11 were more than 1.7 million tonnes for the current and new marketing years. Analysts had expected up to 1.6 million tonnes. Wheat ticked up but the market remains under pressure from the harvest of the U.S. winter crop and spillover weakness from corn. A large purchase of wheat from the Black Sea region by Egypt's GASC, the country's price-conscious state wheat buyer, at a steep discount to U.S. prices underscored the challenges that soft red winter wheat exports face in the world market. Declines in hard red winter wheat futures were limited as Brazilian importers are expected to return for more of the variety following recent large purchases. Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.25 1.75 +0.26% 866.48 44 CBOT corn 499.25 -1.50 -0.30% 758.55 21 CBOT soy 1272.25 6.50 +0.51% 1572.95 33 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.08 +0.52% $15.48 52 WTI crude $108.10 $0.06 +0.06% $89.59 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.084 USD/AUD 0.918 -0.137 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)