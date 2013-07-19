* Soy markets jump on strong demand for dwindling supply * Cool weather expected to benefit corn in crucial period * China buys U.S. wheat, according to Agriculture Department (Updates to close of U.S. trading) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 19 U.S. soybean meal futures raced to a contract high on Friday and soybeans closed at a 10-month high on strong demand for scarce old-crop supplies of the oilseed. Driving the rally was a battle among U.S. soy processors to obtain soybeans left over from last year's harvest to crush into meal, according to traders. Old-crop soybean inventories are expected to drop to a nine-year low by Aug. 31 due to last year's drought-reduced harvest and strong demand from China and domestic buyers. "The old-crop supplies are just extremely tight and demand has been better than what the trade had originally anticipated," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions. "We're seeing domestic usage be so strong." August soymeal hit a contract high of $484.70 per short tonne and closed up $12 at $482.40 at the Chicago Board of Trade. August soybeans gained 21-1/2 cents to close at 10-month high of $14.90-3/4 a bushel, while September soybeans jumped 9-3/4 cents to $13.26. Corn futures were little changed as nervous traders awaited updated weather forecasts to assess conditions ahead of pollination, the crop's most critical growing period. Cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall are expected to benefit the crop over the next week, according to Global Weather Monitoring. "This is the most important weather weekend in the growing season," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien. "These weather models better bear out Sunday night or we will open sharply higher." September corn rose 3 cents to $5.44 a bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.00-3/4. Wheat futures also rose slightly, with the September contract adding 4 cents to close at $6.64-1/2 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The deal brought China's purchases to more than 1.4 million tonnes in July. China has bought wheat from the United States, Australia and France to make up for its rain-damaged crop. Prices at 3:56 p.m. CDT (2056 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 544.00 3.00 0.6% -22.1% CBOT soy 1490.75 21.50 1.5% 5.1% CBOT meal 482.40 12.00 2.6% 14.7% CBOT soyoil 45.50 -0.02 0.0% -7.4% CBOT wheat 664.50 4.00 0.6% -14.6% CBOT rice 1555.50 16.50 1.1% 4.7% EU wheat 194.25 0.00 0.0% -22.4% US crude 108.42 0.38 0.4% 18.1% Dow Jones 15,544 -5 0.0% 18.6% Gold 1295.51 11.02 0.9% -22.6% Euro/dollar 1.3135 0.0027 0.2% -0.4% Dollar Index 82.6330 -0.1900 -0.2% 3.6% Baltic Freight 1138 -8 -0.7% 62.8% (Additional reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman; Editing by Keiron Henderson and James Dalgleish)