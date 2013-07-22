SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago corn lost further
ground on Monday, falling more than 1 percent as near-perfect
weather across the U.S. grain belt boosted crop prospects.
Wheat edged lower, tracking the fall in corn, but losses
were limited by expectations of strong demand from China, while
soybeans edged higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall over this week
will lift U.S. corn and soybean crop prospects, according to
Global Weather Monitoring.
* The U.S. corn crop is pollinating, or going through its
reproductive stage of development, later than usual due to late
plantings and the bulk of the crop will be pollinating in the
coming weeks.
* Wheat ticked lower in line with losses in Chicago corn
futures but Chinese buying is continuing to provide a floor
under the market.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for delivery during the
2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Friday.
* The deal brought China's purchases to more than 1.4
million tonnes in July. China has bought wheat from the United
States, Australia and France to make up for its rain-damaged
crop.
* Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July 16, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen inched lower in Asia on Monday after a big win at
the polls by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave a green
light for prolonged monetary stimulus, while fuelling hopes for
reforms that could reflate the world's third-largest economy.
* U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market
benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on
Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted
spread trading and bets that the era of the U.S. discount was
ending.
* The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as
disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the
market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second
straight record high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index
1400 U.S. Existing home sales
Prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.00 -2.50 -0.38% 866.48 43
CBOT corn 495.50 -5.25 -1.05% 758.43 22
CBOT soy 1275.50 1.50 +0.12% 1573.06 40
CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.11 -0.71% $15.48 49
WTI crude $108.40 $0.35 +0.32% $89.60 81
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.087
USD/AUD 0.922 -0.134
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)