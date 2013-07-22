SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago corn lost further ground on Monday, falling more than 1 percent as near-perfect weather across the U.S. grain belt boosted crop prospects. Wheat edged lower, tracking the fall in corn, but losses were limited by expectations of strong demand from China, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS * Cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall over this week will lift U.S. corn and soybean crop prospects, according to Global Weather Monitoring. * The U.S. corn crop is pollinating, or going through its reproductive stage of development, later than usual due to late plantings and the bulk of the crop will be pollinating in the coming weeks. * Wheat ticked lower in line with losses in Chicago corn futures but Chinese buying is continuing to provide a floor under the market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * The deal brought China's purchases to more than 1.4 million tonnes in July. China has bought wheat from the United States, Australia and France to make up for its rain-damaged crop. * Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The yen inched lower in Asia on Monday after a big win at the polls by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave a green light for prolonged monetary stimulus, while fuelling hopes for reforms that could reflate the world's third-largest economy. * U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted spread trading and bets that the era of the U.S. discount was ending. * The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second straight record high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.00 -2.50 -0.38% 866.48 43 CBOT corn 495.50 -5.25 -1.05% 758.43 22 CBOT soy 1275.50 1.50 +0.12% 1573.06 40 CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.11 -0.71% $15.48 49 WTI crude $108.40 $0.35 +0.32% $89.60 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.087 USD/AUD 0.922 -0.134 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)