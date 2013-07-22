* Near-perfect weather to boost corn development
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago corn lost further
ground on Monday to be down in five of seven sessions as
forecasts for near-perfect weather during the key
crop-development period in the U.S. grain belt boosted supply
prospects.
Wheat tracked the fall in corn and edged lower but losses
were limited by expectations of strong demand from China, while
soybeans eased after the previous session's gains.
Cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall over this week
will lift U.S. corn and soybean crop prospects, according to
Global Weather Monitoring.
The U.S. corn crop is pollinating, or going through its
reproductive stage of development, later than usual due to late
plantings. The bulk of the crop is pollinating in the second
half of July.
"Erratic rainfall fell across the U.S. Midwest over the
weekend and frequent rainfall is forecast over the coming 10
days," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia (CBA), said in a note to clients.
"The environment should remain supportive for pollination
and yield prospects, which in turn may result in further
downward price pressure."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.1
percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel by 0222 GMT, not far from Friday's
near two-week low of $4.91 a bushel.
November soybeans gave up 0.3 percent to $12.69-3/4 a
bushel and the most-actively traded September wheat
contract fell 0.3 percent to $6.62-1/2 a bushel. Chinese buying
is continuing to provide support to the wheat market.
Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for delivery during the
2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Friday.
The deal brought China's purchases to more than 1.4 million
tonnes in July. China has bought wheat from the United States,
Australia and France to make up for its rain-damaged crop.
"More Chinese wheat purchases is supporting prices, however
strong global grain production prospects remain a headwind for
the values," said Mathews of CBA.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July 16, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
Prices at 0222 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.50 -2.00 -0.30% 866.49 43
CBOT corn 495.50 -5.25 -1.05% 758.43 22
CBOT soy 1269.75 -4.25 -0.33% 1572.87 37
CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.12 -0.74% $15.48 49
WTI crude $108.49 $0.44 +0.41% $89.60 81
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.086
USD/AUD 0.921 -0.134
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
