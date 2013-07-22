* Near-perfect weather to boost corn development * Wheat underpinned by strong Chinese demand; soy eases (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago corn lost further ground on Monday to be down in five of seven sessions as forecasts for near-perfect weather during the key crop-development period in the U.S. grain belt boosted supply prospects. Wheat tracked the fall in corn and edged lower but losses were limited by expectations of strong demand from China, while soybeans eased after the previous session's gains. Cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall over this week will lift U.S. corn and soybean crop prospects, according to Global Weather Monitoring. The U.S. corn crop is pollinating, or going through its reproductive stage of development, later than usual due to late plantings. The bulk of the crop is pollinating in the second half of July. "Erratic rainfall fell across the U.S. Midwest over the weekend and frequent rainfall is forecast over the coming 10 days," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), said in a note to clients. "The environment should remain supportive for pollination and yield prospects, which in turn may result in further downward price pressure." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.1 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel by 0222 GMT, not far from Friday's near two-week low of $4.91 a bushel. November soybeans gave up 0.3 percent to $12.69-3/4 a bushel and the most-actively traded September wheat contract fell 0.3 percent to $6.62-1/2 a bushel. Chinese buying is continuing to provide support to the wheat market. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. The deal brought China's purchases to more than 1.4 million tonnes in July. China has bought wheat from the United States, Australia and France to make up for its rain-damaged crop. "More Chinese wheat purchases is supporting prices, however strong global grain production prospects remain a headwind for the values," said Mathews of CBA. Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.50 -2.00 -0.30% 866.49 43 CBOT corn 495.50 -5.25 -1.05% 758.43 22 CBOT soy 1269.75 -4.25 -0.33% 1572.87 37 CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.12 -0.74% $15.48 49 WTI crude $108.49 $0.44 +0.41% $89.60 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.086 USD/AUD 0.921 -0.134 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)