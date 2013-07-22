* Soy markets rally on shrinking old-crop supplies
* Rain expected in U.S. corn belt during pollination
* USDA says 43 percent of corn is in silking stage
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 22 U.S. soybean meal futures rose
by the daily trading limit to a new contract high on Monday as
processors scrambled to obtain scarce supplies of the oilseed.
But new-crop U.S. corn futures fell for the fifth time in
seven sessions as much of the Midwest benefited from weekend
showers and more rain is expected at a time when corn is
entering its most important stage of development, pollination.
The rally in soymeal comes as processors worry that soy
supplies will run short ahead of the autumn harvest due to
strong demand. Inventories of old-crop soybeans, which are
crushed into meal used to feed livestock, are expected to drop
to a nine-year low by Aug. 31.
Processors "keep bidding up the meal. They keep bidding up
the beans," said Tim Hannagan, a grain analyst for Walsh
Trading. "They're trying to find it."
Chicago Board of Trade August soymeal closed up the
daily, exchange-imposed limit of $20 at $502.40 per short tonne,
topping the previous contract high of $484.70 from Friday.
August soybeans climbed 29-1/2 cents to $15.20-1/4 a
bushel, while new-crop November soybeans jumped 14-1/2
cents to $12.88-1/2 a bushel.
Gains in new-crop soy futures trailed soaring nearby prices
as farmers are expected to bring in a massive crop this autumn
due to large plantings. Still, the crop's critical development
period is a few weeks off, fueling uncertainty about the size of
the harvest.
Front-month soy prices needed to climb to slow demand for
old-crop supplies ahead of harvest, said Terry Roggensack, grain
analyst for The Hightower Report stocks and commodities forecast
service.
"That's quite the move, and we needed it," he said about the
rally in soymeal.
CRITICAL CORN PERIOD
Corn futures weakened on forecasts for favorable weather as
the crop enters its most important period of development,
pollination, according to traders. Food companies, ethanol
producers and livestock producers are hoping a record-large crop
will replenish inventories that are expected to drop to a
17-year low by Aug. 31.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 43 percent
of the crop was silking, the reproductive phase that occurs
during pollination. That was above analysts' expectations for 40
percent but below the five-year average of 56 percent, following
planting delays in the spring.
The percentage of corn rated as good to excellent fell to 63
percent from 66 percent a week ago, according to USDA. Soybeans
were rated 64 percent good to excellent, down from 65 percent a
week ago. Analysts had expected a 1 to 2 point decline for each
crop.
"The new-crop corn is strictly reacting to weather," said
Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.
"If it rains with widespread coverage, the corn price is going
to continue to decline."
CBOT September corn lost 3-1/4 cents to $5.40-3/4 a
bushel, and new-crop December corn fell 2-3/4 cents to
$4.98.
Wheat futures sagged, with the U.S. harvest finishing up and
bringing new supplies into farmers' bins. The USDA, in Monday's
crop progress report, said the winter wheat harvest was 75
percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations.
CBOT September wheat slipped 4-3/4 cents to $6.59-3/4
a bushel.
