SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, falling 1 percent as forecasts of ideal crop weather buoyed hopes of record production with the crop entering its key development phase. Soybeans eased after two consecutive sessions of gains, while wheat edged lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Showers over the weekend in the U.S. Midwest crop belt and forecasts for more rain this week accompanied by cooler temperatures will boost prospects for the pollinating corn crop, an agricultural meteorologist said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 43 percent of the corn crop was silking, the reproductive phase that occurs during pollination. That was above analysts' expectations for 40 percent but below the five-year average of 56 percent, following planting delays in the spring. * USDA rated 63 percent of the U.S. corn crop good to excellent, versus 66 percent a week ago. For soybeans, 64 percent of crop was rated good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago. * Corn and soybean crops are in much better shape than a year ago when the United States, the largest food exporter, suffered its worst drought since the 1930s. Crop yields dropped in 2012 and U.S. farmers hope for bumper crops this year to regain export sales that were lost after the drought. * Wheat futures edged lower, with the U.S. harvest finishing up and bringing new supplies into farmers' bins. The USDA, in Monday's crop progress report, said the winter wheat harvest was 75 percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations. * Soymeal futures continued to rally after rising by the daily trading limit to a new contract high on Monday as processors scrambled to obtain scarce old-crop soybean supplies. * The rally in soymeal comes as processors worry that soy supplies will run short ahead of the autumn harvest due to strong demand. Inventories of old-crop soybeans, which are crushed into meal used to feed livestock, are expected to drop to a nine-year low by Aug. 31. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro. * U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high as traders sold to lock in profits from a blistering rally that briefly sent U.S. crude to a premium over Brent for the first time in nearly three years. * The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 658.00 -1.75 -0.27% 866.34 40 CBOT corn 493.00 -5.00 -1.00% 758.34 21 CBOT soy 1281.25 -7.25 -0.56% 1573.25 48 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.06 +0.42% $15.48 51 WTI crude $106.95 $0.01 +0.01% $89.55 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.090 USD/AUD 0.926 -0.130 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)