SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. corn futures lost more
ground on Tuesday, falling 1 percent as forecasts of ideal crop
weather buoyed hopes of record production with the crop entering
its key development phase.
Soybeans eased after two consecutive sessions of gains,
while wheat edged lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Showers over the weekend in the U.S. Midwest crop belt and
forecasts for more rain this week accompanied by cooler
temperatures will boost prospects for the pollinating corn crop,
an agricultural meteorologist said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 43 percent of the
corn crop was silking, the reproductive phase that occurs during
pollination. That was above analysts' expectations for 40
percent but below the five-year average of 56 percent, following
planting delays in the spring.
* USDA rated 63 percent of the U.S. corn crop good to
excellent, versus 66 percent a week ago. For soybeans, 64
percent of crop was rated good to excellent, down 1 percentage
point from a week ago.
* Corn and soybean crops are in much better shape than a
year ago when the United States, the largest food exporter,
suffered its worst drought since the 1930s. Crop yields dropped
in 2012 and U.S. farmers hope for bumper crops this year to
regain export sales that were lost after the drought.
* Wheat futures edged lower, with the U.S. harvest finishing
up and bringing new supplies into farmers' bins. The USDA, in
Monday's crop progress report, said the winter wheat harvest was
75 percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations.
* Soymeal futures continued to rally after rising by
the daily trading limit to a new contract high on Monday as
processors scrambled to obtain scarce old-crop soybean supplies.
* The rally in soymeal comes as processors worry that soy
supplies will run short ahead of the autumn harvest due to
strong demand. Inventories of old-crop soybeans, which are
crushed into meal used to feed livestock, are expected to drop
to a nine-year low by Aug. 31.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as
soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp
fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.
* U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday from last
week's 16-month high as traders sold to lock in profits from a
blistering rally that briefly sent U.S. crude to a premium over
Brent for the first time in nearly three years.
* The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing
high on Monday and major indexes rose.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
Prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 658.00 -1.75 -0.27% 866.34 40
CBOT corn 493.00 -5.00 -1.00% 758.34 21
CBOT soy 1281.25 -7.25 -0.56% 1573.25 48
CBOT rice $15.47 $0.06 +0.42% $15.48 51
WTI crude $106.95 $0.01 +0.01% $89.55 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.090
USD/AUD 0.926 -0.130
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)