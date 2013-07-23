* Corn to benefit from cooler weather this week * Wheat pressured by U.S. winter crop harvest * Soymeal prices hit contract high on tight supply (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, falling 1 percent as forecasts for ideal crop weather buoyed hopes of record production as the crop enters its key development phase. Soybeans eased after two consecutive sessions of gains, while wheat edged lower, weighed down by the rapidly advancing harvest of the winter crop in the United States. Showers over the weekend in the U.S. Midwest crop belt and forecasts for more rain this week accompanied by cooler temperatures will boost prospects for the pollinating corn crop, an agricultural meteorologist said. The corn crop was planted late this season, which delayed the critical weather-sensitive pollination or reproductive stage of development to late July rather than the normal early July. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 43 percent of the corn crop was silking, the reproductive phase that occurs during pollination. That was above analysts' expectations for 40 percent, but below the five-year average of 56 percent, following planting delays in the spring. "Corn silking is better-than-expected which is really good for the crop," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We saw crop conditions deteriorate a bit last week but the weather forecast is still favourable, which is promising for the yields." USDA rated 63 percent of the U.S. corn crop good to excellent, versus 66 percent a week ago. For soybeans, 64 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago. Corn and soybean crops are in much better shape than a year ago when the United States, the largest food exporter, suffered its worst drought since the 1930s. Crop yields fell in 2012 and U.S. farmers hope for bumper crops this year to regain export sales that were lost after the drought. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.1 percent to $4.92-3/4 a bushel by 0234 GMT, while November soybeans gave up 0.5 percent to $12.82 a bushel. Wheat futures edged lower, with the U.S. harvest finishing up and bringing new supplies into farmers' bins. The USDA, in Monday's crop progress report, said the winter wheat harvest was 75 percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations. The most-actively traded September wheat contract fell 0.2 percent to $6.58-1/2 a bushel. Soymeal futures continued to rally after rising by the daily trading limit to a new contract high on Monday as processors scrambled to obtain scarce old-crop soybean supplies. The rally in soymeal comes as processors worry that soy supplies will run short ahead of the autumn harvest due to strong demand. Inventories of old-crop soybeans, which are crushed into meal used to feed livestock, are expected to drop to a nine-year low by Aug. 31. Grains prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 658.50 -1.25 -0.19% 866.36 39 CBOT corn 492.75 -5.25 -1.05% 758.33 21 CBOT soy 1282.00 -6.50 -0.50% 1573.28 44 CBOT rice $15.45 $0.04 +0.29% $15.48 50 WTI crude $107.14 $0.20 +0.19% $89.55 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.091 USD/AUD 0.928 -0.128 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)