SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago soybeans edged higher
on Wednesday as the market took a breather after sliding to its
lowest since July 15, pressured by crop-friendly weather in the
U.S. Midwest and market talk about China planning to sell its
reserves.
Corn futures eased, falling for five out of six sessions as
rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt are expected
to boost crop development, while wheat ticked up after dropping
to its lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Moderate temperatures and occasional light rain over the
next week to 10 days will aid the corn crop in the U.S. Midwest
and boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather
Monitoring.
* The pressure on soybean futures is stemming from
unconfirmed rumours that China, the world's top importer, may
sell 3 million tonnes of the oilseed from government reserves,
potentially reducing its demand for U.S. shipments, traders
said.
* Spot-month soybeans slid almost 4 percent on Tuesday
as a rally to 10-month highs on Monday sparked selling by
farmers that temporarily eased tight supply in some areas.
* Soybean inventories are expected to reach a nine-year low
by Aug. 31 due to strong demand and a historic U.S. drought that
reduced last year's harvests.
* The favourable conditions are arriving just as corn is
starting to pollinate, the most important period of development
for determining the size of the harvest.
* Food companies, ethanol producers and livestock producers
hope a massive harvest will replenish inventories that are
expected to drop to a 17-year low by Aug. 31.
* The outlook for beneficial weather overshadowed declining
crop condition ratings and a sale of 106,400 tonnes of U.S. corn
to Mexico, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at one-month lows early in Asia on
Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session,
giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some
breathing space.
* Oil futures edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading in
the closely watched spread between international benchmark Brent
and U.S. crude oil futures.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday
and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy
earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI
0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
Prices at 0055 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 655.25 1.50 +0.23% 866.25 34
CBOT corn 484.50 -1.00 -0.21% 758.06 19
CBOT soy 1264.50 4.25 +0.34% 1572.69 35
CBOT rice $15.84 $0.07 +0.41% $15.50 63
WTI crude $107.36 $0.13 +0.12% $89.56 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.093
USD/AUD 0.929 -0.126
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)