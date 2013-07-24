SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after sliding to its lowest since July 15, pressured by crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest and market talk about China planning to sell its reserves. Corn futures eased, falling for five out of six sessions as rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt are expected to boost crop development, while wheat ticked up after dropping to its lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Moderate temperatures and occasional light rain over the next week to 10 days will aid the corn crop in the U.S. Midwest and boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather Monitoring. * The pressure on soybean futures is stemming from unconfirmed rumours that China, the world's top importer, may sell 3 million tonnes of the oilseed from government reserves, potentially reducing its demand for U.S. shipments, traders said. * Spot-month soybeans slid almost 4 percent on Tuesday as a rally to 10-month highs on Monday sparked selling by farmers that temporarily eased tight supply in some areas. * Soybean inventories are expected to reach a nine-year low by Aug. 31 due to strong demand and a historic U.S. drought that reduced last year's harvests. * The favourable conditions are arriving just as corn is starting to pollinate, the most important period of development for determining the size of the harvest. * Food companies, ethanol producers and livestock producers hope a massive harvest will replenish inventories that are expected to drop to a 17-year low by Aug. 31. * The outlook for beneficial weather overshadowed declining crop condition ratings and a sale of 106,400 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico, traders said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at one-month lows early in Asia on Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session, giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some breathing space. * Oil futures edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading in the closely watched spread between international benchmark Brent and U.S. crude oil futures. * The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI 0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI 1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI 1400 U.S. New home sales 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.25 1.50 +0.23% 866.25 34 CBOT corn 484.50 -1.00 -0.21% 758.06 19 CBOT soy 1264.50 4.25 +0.34% 1572.69 35 CBOT rice $15.84 $0.07 +0.41% $15.50 63 WTI crude $107.36 $0.13 +0.12% $89.56 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.093 USD/AUD 0.929 -0.126 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)