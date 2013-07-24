* Soybeans rise after selloff, new-crop corn falls
* U.S. Midwest rains to aid corn crop development
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago soybeans edged higher
on Wednesday, taking a breather after prices slid to their
lowest since July 15 amid pressure from crop-friendly weather in
the U.S. Midwest and market talk about China planning to sell
its reserves.
Corn futures eased, falling for a third straight session as
rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt are expected
to boost crop development, while wheat ticked up after dropping
to its lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday.
"The weather premium, which is still in the market, is
getting washed out," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity
strategist at ANZ in Melbourne, referring to worries late
planting could threaten corn yields. "We have got corn price
forecast down to $4.50 over the next month or two."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.2
percent to $4.84-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT. November soybeans
rose 0.7 percent to $12.69 a bushel, off the day's low of
$12.55-1/4.
Spot-month soybeans slid almost 4 percent on Tuesday
as a rally to 10-month highs on Monday sparked selling by
farmers that temporarily eased tight supply in some areas.
Additional pressure on soybeans is stemming from unconfirmed
rumours that China, the world's top importer, may sell 3 million
tonnes of the oilseed from government reserves, potentially
reducing its demand for U.S. shipments, traders said.
U.S. soybean inventories are expected to reach a nine-year
low by Aug. 31 due to strong demand and a historic drought in
the United States that reduced last year's harvests.
Moderate temperatures and occasional light rain over the
next week to 10 days will aid the corn crop in the U.S. Midwest
and boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather
Monitoring.
The favourable U.S. weather conditions are arriving just as
corn is starting to pollinate, the most important period of
development for determining the size of the harvest.
Food companies, ethanol producers and livestock producers
hope a massive harvest will replenish inventories that are
expected to drop to a 17-year low by Aug. 31.
The outlook for beneficial weather overshadowed declining
crop condition ratings and a sale of 106,400 tonnes of U.S. corn
to Mexico, traders said.
Commodity funds sold a net 17,000 Chicago Board of Trade
corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000
wheat and sold 13,000 soybean contracts.
The wheat market ticked up after sliding to its lowest since
July 2 in the prior session. The most-actively traded September
wheat contract rose 0.2 percent to $6.54-3/4 a bushel.
Spring wheat yields in southern North Dakota are expected to
be larger than average and higher than last year, as dry and hot
conditions in July helped the crop develop after rain delayed
planting throughout much of May, scouts on annual tour said on
Tuesday.
Prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 654.75 1.00 +0.15% 866.23 34
CBOT corn 484.50 -1.00 -0.21% 758.06 19
CBOT soy 1269.00 8.75 +0.69% 1572.84 34
CBOT rice $15.97 $0.20 +1.27% $15.50 67
WTI crude $106.93 -$0.30 -0.28% $89.55 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.091
USD/AUD 0.926 -0.129
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)