* Soybeans rise after selloff, new-crop corn falls * U.S. Midwest rains to aid corn crop development (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, taking a breather after prices slid to their lowest since July 15 amid pressure from crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest and market talk about China planning to sell its reserves. Corn futures eased, falling for a third straight session as rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt are expected to boost crop development, while wheat ticked up after dropping to its lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday. "The weather premium, which is still in the market, is getting washed out," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne, referring to worries late planting could threaten corn yields. "We have got corn price forecast down to $4.50 over the next month or two." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.84-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT. November soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $12.69 a bushel, off the day's low of $12.55-1/4. Spot-month soybeans slid almost 4 percent on Tuesday as a rally to 10-month highs on Monday sparked selling by farmers that temporarily eased tight supply in some areas. Additional pressure on soybeans is stemming from unconfirmed rumours that China, the world's top importer, may sell 3 million tonnes of the oilseed from government reserves, potentially reducing its demand for U.S. shipments, traders said. U.S. soybean inventories are expected to reach a nine-year low by Aug. 31 due to strong demand and a historic drought in the United States that reduced last year's harvests. Moderate temperatures and occasional light rain over the next week to 10 days will aid the corn crop in the U.S. Midwest and boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather Monitoring. The favourable U.S. weather conditions are arriving just as corn is starting to pollinate, the most important period of development for determining the size of the harvest. Food companies, ethanol producers and livestock producers hope a massive harvest will replenish inventories that are expected to drop to a 17-year low by Aug. 31. The outlook for beneficial weather overshadowed declining crop condition ratings and a sale of 106,400 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico, traders said. Commodity funds sold a net 17,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and sold 13,000 soybean contracts. The wheat market ticked up after sliding to its lowest since July 2 in the prior session. The most-actively traded September wheat contract rose 0.2 percent to $6.54-3/4 a bushel. Spring wheat yields in southern North Dakota are expected to be larger than average and higher than last year, as dry and hot conditions in July helped the crop develop after rain delayed planting throughout much of May, scouts on annual tour said on Tuesday. Prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 654.75 1.00 +0.15% 866.23 34 CBOT corn 484.50 -1.00 -0.21% 758.06 19 CBOT soy 1269.00 8.75 +0.69% 1572.84 34 CBOT rice $15.97 $0.20 +1.27% $15.50 67 WTI crude $106.93 -$0.30 -0.28% $89.55 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.091 USD/AUD 0.926 -0.129 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)