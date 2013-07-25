SINGAPORE, July 25 Chicago old-crop soy lost more ground on Thursday, sliding to its lowest in more than two months as selling by farmers and lack of demand from end-users added pressure on the oilseed market. U.S. new-crop corn was little changed, struggling near its lowest since November 2010 on forecasts of favourable weather which is likely to boost yields as the crop goes through its key development phase. FUNDAMENTALS * The soybean market plunged by its daily trading limits on Wednesday as cash bids for the oilseed collapsed across the U.S. Midwest and buyers retreated from the markets. * Farmers helped fuel the slide by selling some of their scarce old-crop soybeans to take advantage of nearby prices that are higher than those for the next crop. * A recent rally in futures prices and favourable crop weather encouraged farmers to sell, traders said. However, immediate demand for the oilseed has declined as U.S. soy processors and livestock producers are holding off purchases until cheaper new-crop soybeans are harvested. * Processors and feeders hope a massive harvest this autumn will replenish soy inventories that are expected to fall to a nine-year low by Aug. 31. * The outlook for the U.S. soy and corn harvests is favourable, with cooler temperatures and light rain over the next week to 10 days expected to boost the crops, according to World Weather Inc. * The beneficial conditions are arriving just as corn is pollinating, the most important period of development for determining the size of the harvest. * The decline in corn and soybeans weighed on U.S. wheat, with the most-actively traded September wheat easing in early Asian trade. * U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from exporters in the Black Sea region. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and Ukrainian wheat in a tender. * Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat with origins from the United States, Canada or Australia. Earlier this week, traders said Iraq bought 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for milling purposes and made the purchase for well over the lowest offer of lower-quality Russian wheat. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus than any other major economy. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged by weak manufacturing data from China, with U.S. crude falling more steeply than Brent late in the session as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. * U.S. stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as falling utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 -0.50 -0.08% 866.17 32 CBOT corn 480.25 0.00 +0.00% 757.92 16 CBOT soy 1253.25 -3.50 -0.28% 1572.32 24 CBOT rice $15.94 $0.01 +0.06% $15.50 67 WTI crude $105.06 -$0.33 -0.31% $89.48 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.091 USD/AUD 0.915 -0.140 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)