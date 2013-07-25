* Spot-month soybeans fall to lowest since May 21 * Slowing demand for old-crop supply weighs * Corn near 2-1/2 yr low on ideal crop weather (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 25 Chicago old-crop soy lost more ground on Thursday, sliding to its lowest in more than two months on selling by farmers and lack of demand from end-users. U.S. new-crop corn was little changed, struggling near its lowest since November 2010 on forecasts for favourable weather which is likely to boost yields as the crop goes through its key development phase. "Soybean cash values are declining and we are witnessing fund selling," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "U.S. demand is pretty weak as processors are waiting for new-crop supply which is putting pressure on farmers to offload some of their old-crop stocks." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans slid as much as 0.9 percent to $13.80-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since May 21. New-crop December corn rose 0.1 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel, but was not far from Wednesday's two-and-half year low of $4.79-1/2 a bushel. The soybean market plunged by its daily trading limits on Wednesday as cash bids for the oilseed collapsed across the U.S. Midwest and buyers retreated. Farmers helped fuel the slide by selling some of their scarce old-crop soybeans to take advantage of nearby prices that are higher than those for the next crop. A recent rally in futures prices and favourable crop weather encouraged farmers to sell, traders said. However, immediate demand for the oilseed has declined as U.S. soy processors and livestock producers are holding off purchases until cheaper new-crop soybeans are harvested. Processors and feeders hope a massive harvest this autumn will replenish soy inventories that are expected to fall to a nine-year low by Aug. 31. The outlook for the U.S. soy and corn harvests is favourable, with cooler temperatures and light rain over the next week to 10 days expected to boost crops, according to World Weather Inc. The beneficial conditions are arriving just as corn is pollinating, the most important period of development for determining the size of the harvest. "U.S. weather is excellent for corn and soybeans," said Liu. "I think the weather will continue to dominate corn and soybean futures until the end of August." The decline in corn and soybeans weighed on U.S. wheat, with the most-actively traded September wheat contract easing. U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from exporters in the Black Sea region. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and Ukrainian wheat in a tender. Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat with origins from the United States, Canada or Australia. Earlier this week, traders said Iraq bought 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for milling purposes and made the purchase for well over the lowest offer of lower-quality Russian wheat. Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 8,000 corn. Prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 -0.50 -0.08% 866.17 32 CBOT corn 480.75 0.50 +0.10% 757.93 17 CBOT soy 1252.75 -4.00 -0.32% 1572.30 24 CBOT rice $15.95 $0.02 +0.13% $15.50 67 WTI crude $104.97 -$0.42 -0.40% 89.48 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.092 USD/AUD 0.915 -0.140 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)