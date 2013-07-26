* Spot-month soybeans fall 1.5 pct to 13-month low
* Deep losses in soymeal prices drive beans lower
* New-crop corn pressured by f'casts of ideal weather
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 26 U.S. soybean futures
slid 1.5 percent on Friday and were on track for the biggest
weekly drop in nearly four years, hit by poor demand for
old-crop supplies as buyers eye a bumper harvest.
New-crop December corn was little changed after four
straight sessions of falls that were triggered by near-perfect
weather conditions that have been aiding U.S. crops.
End-users are beginning to quit buying expensive old-crop
soybeans given the prospects for a record-sized crop and cheaper
prices in the future due to the good U.S. weather. An increase
in farmers selling their remaining supplies of old-crop soybeans
has also hurt prices.
Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans plummeted across the
U.S. Midwest on Thursday in a wave of declines typically seen
during the autumn harvest.
The losses in soybean futures, which fell to their lowest
level in more than a year, have been triggered by a selloff in
soymeal which fell by its daily trading limit for a second day
in a row on Thursday.
"The only thing that was holding soybeans up to this point
was the tightness in the soymeal market," said one
Melbourne-based analyst. "Now we are seeing unwind of longs on
the meal side and that paves the way for the whole soybean
complex to go lower."
Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans slid 1.5
percent to $13.35-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since June 2012 while
the front-month soymeal contract slid 4.5 percent to
$427.8 per short ton.
For the week, soybeans have lost more than 10 percent, the
biggest decline since September 2009, while soymeal is down 11
percent, the most in nearly four years. Soybean prices have
fallen nearly 16 percent over the past three weeks.
New-crop corn remained under pressure from forecasts of
crop-friendly weather across the U.S. grain belt.
Below-average temperatures and occasional showers through
the end of July will aid the pollinating U.S. corn crop and
boost growth of the soybean crop, an agricultural meteorologist
said.
New-crop December corn rose 0.1 percent to $4.79-1/4 a
bushel after falling for four consecutive sessions and November
soybeans lost 0.6 percent to $12.17 a bushel.
CBOT sources said that over the past three days commodity
funds sold an estimated 31,000 contracts, or 155 million bushels
of soybeans valued at roughly $2.356 billion based on Monday's
closing price of $15.20-1/4 for August.
Tight stocks of soybeans and soymeal due to drought-reduced
production last season had led to huge buying of each commodity
by commodity funds, leading to a large buildup of long positions
in each futures market.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)