SINGAPORE, July 29 Chicago soybeans fell
for a fifth straight session on Monday, as buyers cut purchases
of U.S. old-crop supplies amid expectations of a bumper harvest
and lower prices.
U.S. new-crop corn slid to its lowest level since November,
2010 as favourable crop weather boosted expectations of record
production, while wheat rose for a second straight session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* End-users are reducing purchases of expensive old-crop
soybeans, which are crushed to make meal, given the prospects
for a record U.S. harvest.
* The sell-off in corn and soy has pushed some buyers to the
sidelines as they wait see whether prices decline further,
traders said.
* Ethanol plants, corn and soybean processors were said to
have bought enough supplies in recent days to meet needs for all
or part of August. The level of coverage led buyers to reduce
bids sharply, sparking declines in bids at elevators and
terminals along Midwest rivers.
* Cash premiums for corn and soybeans, which rose to record
highs in the wake of last summer's drought, fell 20 percent last
week. Farmers sold old-crop supplies as damp and cool weather
benefited the developing new crop.
* Cool temperatures and occasional showers over the next
couple of weeks will boost the U.S. pollinating corn crop and
aid growth of the soybean crop, according to agricultural
meteorologists.
* Large speculators increased their net short position in
CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 23, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Monday as
investors braced for an event-packed week that includes central
bank meetings in the United States and Europe, manufacturing
data from China and U.S. growth and jobs figures.
* Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses amid concerns
over falling Chinese demand after the world's second-largest oil
consumer ordered factories to reduce output over worries of
excess capacity.
* U.S. stocks erased losses late in Friday's session to
close slightly higher on investors' optimism about the
likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy money
policy in play a while longer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Italy Business confidence
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
Prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.75 1.50 +0.23% 866.13 28
CBOT corn 475.50 -0.50 -0.11% 757.76 13
CBOT soy 1219.50 -9.00 -0.73% 1571.19 21
CBOT rice $15.87 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.50 61
WTI crude $104.60 -$0.10 -0.10% $89.47 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.099
USD/AUD 0.926 -0.129
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)