SINGAPORE, July 29 Chicago soybeans fell for a fifth straight session on Monday, as buyers cut purchases of U.S. old-crop supplies amid expectations of a bumper harvest and lower prices. U.S. new-crop corn slid to its lowest level since November, 2010 as favourable crop weather boosted expectations of record production, while wheat rose for a second straight session. FUNDAMENTALS * End-users are reducing purchases of expensive old-crop soybeans, which are crushed to make meal, given the prospects for a record U.S. harvest. * The sell-off in corn and soy has pushed some buyers to the sidelines as they wait see whether prices decline further, traders said. * Ethanol plants, corn and soybean processors were said to have bought enough supplies in recent days to meet needs for all or part of August. The level of coverage led buyers to reduce bids sharply, sparking declines in bids at elevators and terminals along Midwest rivers. * Cash premiums for corn and soybeans, which rose to record highs in the wake of last summer's drought, fell 20 percent last week. Farmers sold old-crop supplies as damp and cool weather benefited the developing new crop. * Cool temperatures and occasional showers over the next couple of weeks will boost the U.S. pollinating corn crop and aid growth of the soybean crop, according to agricultural meteorologists. * Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 23, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week that includes central bank meetings in the United States and Europe, manufacturing data from China and U.S. growth and jobs figures. * Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses amid concerns over falling Chinese demand after the world's second-largest oil consumer ordered factories to reduce output over worries of excess capacity. * U.S. stocks erased losses late in Friday's session to close slightly higher on investors' optimism about the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy money policy in play a while longer. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Business confidence 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing 1400 U.S. Pending home sales 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.75 1.50 +0.23% 866.13 28 CBOT corn 475.50 -0.50 -0.11% 757.76 13 CBOT soy 1219.50 -9.00 -0.73% 1571.19 21 CBOT rice $15.87 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.50 61 WTI crude $104.60 -$0.10 -0.10% $89.47 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.099 USD/AUD 0.926 -0.129 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)