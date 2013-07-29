* Front-month soybeans at 1-year low on poor demand
* New-crop corn falls to 2-1/2 year low, beans down
* Favourable crop weather weighs on corn, soy prices
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 29 Chicago soy slid for a
fifth straight session on Monday to its lowest in more than a
year as buyers cut purchases of U.S. old-crop supplies on the
prospect of a record harvest and cheaper prices.
U.S. new-crop corn fell to its lowest level since November,
2010 as favourable crop weather also boosted expectations of
record production, while wheat was little changed.
End-users are reducing purchases of expensive old-crop
soybeans, which are crushed to make meal, given expectations for
a bumper U.S. harvest.
"U.S. weather remains cool, and the presence of showers
continues to support mostly favourable yield prospects," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"The USDA weekly crop progress will be closely scrutinised,"
he added. The report is due out late Monday.
Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans slid as much as
1.6 percent to $13.28-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since June 2012,
while new-crop December corn lost 0.1 percent to $4.75-1/2
a bushel. September wheat was unchanged at $6.50-1/4 a
bushel.
Wheat has come under pressure from lower corn and soybean
values, but Chinese demand to make up for a shortfall in
domestic supplies has kept a floor under the grain.
The sell-off in corn and soy has pushed some buyers to the
sidelines as they wait see whether prices decline further,
traders said.
Ethanol plants, corn and soybean processors were said to
have bought enough supplies in recent days to meet needs for all
or part of August. The level of coverage led buyers to reduce
bids sharply, sparking declines in bids at elevators and
terminals along Midwest rivers.
Cash premiums for corn and soybeans, which rose to record
highs in the wake of last summer's drought, fell 20 percent last
week. Farmers sold old-crop supplies as damp and cool weather
benefited the developing new crop.
Cool temperatures and occasional showers over the next
couple of weeks will boost the U.S. pollinating corn crop and
aid growth of the soybean crop, according to agricultural
meteorologists.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July. 23, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
Prices at 0239 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 650.25 0.00 +0.00% 866.08 28
CBOT corn 475.50 -0.50 -0.11% 757.76 13
CBOT soy 1214.00 -14.50 -1.18% 1571.01 20
CBOT rice $15.86 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.50 59
WTI crude $104.40 -$0.30 -0.29% $89.46 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100
USD/AUD 0.927 -0.129
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)