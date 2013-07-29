* Front-month soybeans at 1-year low on poor demand * New-crop corn falls to 2-1/2 year low, beans down * Favourable crop weather weighs on corn, soy prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 29 Chicago soy slid for a fifth straight session on Monday to its lowest in more than a year as buyers cut purchases of U.S. old-crop supplies on the prospect of a record harvest and cheaper prices. U.S. new-crop corn fell to its lowest level since November, 2010 as favourable crop weather also boosted expectations of record production, while wheat was little changed. End-users are reducing purchases of expensive old-crop soybeans, which are crushed to make meal, given expectations for a bumper U.S. harvest. "U.S. weather remains cool, and the presence of showers continues to support mostly favourable yield prospects," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The USDA weekly crop progress will be closely scrutinised," he added. The report is due out late Monday. Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans slid as much as 1.6 percent to $13.28-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since June 2012, while new-crop December corn lost 0.1 percent to $4.75-1/2 a bushel. September wheat was unchanged at $6.50-1/4 a bushel. Wheat has come under pressure from lower corn and soybean values, but Chinese demand to make up for a shortfall in domestic supplies has kept a floor under the grain. The sell-off in corn and soy has pushed some buyers to the sidelines as they wait see whether prices decline further, traders said. Ethanol plants, corn and soybean processors were said to have bought enough supplies in recent days to meet needs for all or part of August. The level of coverage led buyers to reduce bids sharply, sparking declines in bids at elevators and terminals along Midwest rivers. Cash premiums for corn and soybeans, which rose to record highs in the wake of last summer's drought, fell 20 percent last week. Farmers sold old-crop supplies as damp and cool weather benefited the developing new crop. Cool temperatures and occasional showers over the next couple of weeks will boost the U.S. pollinating corn crop and aid growth of the soybean crop, according to agricultural meteorologists. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 23, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.25 0.00 +0.00% 866.08 28 CBOT corn 475.50 -0.50 -0.11% 757.76 13 CBOT soy 1214.00 -14.50 -1.18% 1571.01 20 CBOT rice $15.86 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.50 59 WTI crude $104.40 -$0.30 -0.29% $89.46 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100 USD/AUD 0.927 -0.129 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)