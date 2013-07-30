SINGAPORE, July 30 U.S. corn rose half a percent on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains after six sessions of losses, while soybeans ticked lower in early Asian trade. Wheat rose for a third session, underpinned by concerns over the quality of the U.S. crop. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. soybean crop deteriorated in the past week as dry conditions began to take hold in parts of the Midwest, while corn ratings held steady, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report. * U.S. corn was rated 63 percent good-to-excellent in the week ending July 28, unchanged from the week before but higher than 24 percent a year ago. The report showed 71 percent of the crop is silking compared with 43 percent a week ago. * The soybean crop was rated 63 percent good-to-excellent, down from 64 percent a week ago but better than 29 percent last year when a devastating drought curbed production. * Analysts were expecting the USDA report to show a 1-percent decline in good-to-excellent ratings for corn. Soybean ratings were seen at 64 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago. * U.S. weather is forecast to be favourable in the coming weeks, boosting production and easing three years of tight supplies. * U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in the soft red winter wheat due to heavy rain that soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July as farmers were preparing for what appeared to be a bumper harvest. * Sprouted wheat - where ripe wheat kernels begin to germinate in the field - is the worst in some areas in more than 20 years, grain handlers said. Sprouted wheat can produce poor quality flour and farmers often receive lower prices for it than for better-quality wheat. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 81 percent complete, in line with the five-year average of 82 percent. The harvest was finished in most of the central Plains, with progress expanding northward into Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. * The U.S. spring wheat crop was maturing, with 94 percent in the heading phase. The USDA said 68 percent was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. * Brent crude nudged higher on Monday as supply disruptions in Europe helped halt last week's losses. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pulling back before this week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the central bank will begin reducing its bond purchases. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0900 Euro zone Business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1200 Germany CPI 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks N/A Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day policy meeting Prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 1.25 +0.19% 866.17 30 CBOT corn 475.50 2.25 +0.48% 757.76 15 CBOT soy 1218.50 -1.50 -0.12% 1571.16 29 CBOT rice $15.86 $0.02 +0.09% $15.50 58 WTI crude $104.40 -$0.15 -0.14% $89.46 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097 USD/AUD 0.920 -0.135 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)