* Corn rises after six straight sessions of decline * Wheat firm on quality woes, strong Chinese demand * China buys more than 1.5 million tonnes Australian wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 30 U.S. corn edged up on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains after a six-day selloff pushed the market to its lowest in almost three years, while wheat extended gains on concerns over crop quality and strong demand from top consumer China. U.S. weather is forecast to be favourable in the coming weeks, boosting corn and soybean production and easing three years of tight supplies. "We expect corn prices to remain under pressure as the crop condition is stable and the weather looks good," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. corn was rated 63 percent good-to-excellent in the week to July 28, unchanged from the week before but higher than 24 percent a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report. It showed 71 percent of the crop was in the silking stage, the reproductive phase that occurs during pollination, compared with 43 percent a week ago. The soybean crop was rated 63 percent good-to-excellent, down from 64 percent a week ago but better than 29 percent last year when a devastating drought curbed production. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn gained 0.2 percent to $4.74 a bushel by 0235 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October, 2010 on Monday. November soybeans slid 0.5 percent to $12.13-3/4 a bushel. CHINA BUYS AUSTRALIA WHEAT The wheat market has come under pressure, tracking losses in corn and soybean futures in recent days, but concerns over quality and strong demand is proving a floor under prices. CBOT September wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.53 a bushel, up for a third straight day. "U.S. wheat quality is becoming a concern," said Liu. "It could support prices as demand remains strong." U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in the soft red winter wheat due to heavy rain that soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July as farmers were preparing for what appeared to be a bumper harvest. Sprouted wheat - where ripe wheat kernels begin to germinate in the field - is the worst in some areas in more than 20 years, grain handlers said. Sprouted wheat can produce poor quality flour and farmers often receive lower prices for it than for better-quality wheat. China, which has been snapping up wheat cargoes from Australia and the United States, has bought more than 1.5 million tonnes of Australian wheat in the past six weeks, an official think tank said. China's imports of wheat are rising after frost and wet weather damaged the domestic crop, leaving an estimated 16 percent unfit for human consumption. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 81 percent complete, in line with the five-year average of 82 percent. The harvest was finished in most of the central Plains, with progress expanding northward into Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The U.S. spring wheat crop was maturing, with 94 percent in the heading phase. The USDA said 68 percent was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.00 1.50 +0.23% 866.18 32 CBOT corn 474.00 0.75 +0.16% 757.71 15 CBOT soy 1213.75 -6.25 -0.51% 1571.00 29 CBOT rice $15.86 $0.02 +0.09% $15.50 58 WTI crude $104.29 -$0.26 -0.25% $89.46 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.096 USD/AUD 0.916 -0.139 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)