SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybean futures lost
more ground on Wednesday, falling for six out of seven sessions
as forecasts of benign weather across the U.S. Midwest weighed
on the market.
Wheat was little changed after closing higher in the last
three sessions, underpinned by strong demand for U.S. supplies,
while corn edged down, trading near its lowest in almost three
years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The weather remains in focus, with new-crop soybeans and
corn being aided by rains and cool temperatures in the U.S.
grain belt, boosting hopes of bumper supplies.
* Rain showers stretching from Nebraska to northwestern
Missouri were forecast for late this week and into the weekend,
providing a boost to moisture in some areas that have been
stressed due to dry soils during July.
* The wheat market is being supported by strong export
demand although gains have been capped by losses in corn and
soybeans.
* Japan said on Tuesday it would resume buying U.S. western
white wheat after halting imports of that variety for months
following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified
strain in Oregon.
* U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft
red winter wheat due to heavy rain, which soaked much of the
Midwest crop in early July. The quality concerns could lend
further support to prices as export demand ramps up.
* China, which has been snapping up wheat cargoes from
Australia and the United States, has bought more than 1.5
million tonnes of Australian wheat in the past six weeks, a
Chinese official think-tank said on Tuesday.
* Taiwan has also bought wheat while Jordan, Egypt and Japan
are in the market with tenders.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains
early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of
the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that could see
the central bank drive home a dovish message.
* Oil slipped on Tuesday and the spread between WTI crude
and Brent widened as traders bet that the fund-fuelled rapid
run-up in U.S. prices had gone too far, while some held tight
ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the
day's big losers.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. Q2 GDP Advance
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 Federal Open Market Committee announces outcome of
policy meeting
Prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 654.50 -0.75 -0.11% 866.23 37
CBOT corn 474.50 -3.00 -0.63% 757.73 19
CBOT soy 1195.50 -7.50 -0.62% 1570.39 26
CBOT rice $15.90 $0.00 +0.03% $15.50 60
WTI crude $103.11 $0.03 +0.03% $89.42 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097
USD/AUD 0.904 -0.152
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)