SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for six out of seven sessions as forecasts of benign weather across the U.S. Midwest weighed on the market. Wheat was little changed after closing higher in the last three sessions, underpinned by strong demand for U.S. supplies, while corn edged down, trading near its lowest in almost three years. FUNDAMENTALS * The weather remains in focus, with new-crop soybeans and corn being aided by rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt, boosting hopes of bumper supplies. * Rain showers stretching from Nebraska to northwestern Missouri were forecast for late this week and into the weekend, providing a boost to moisture in some areas that have been stressed due to dry soils during July. * The wheat market is being supported by strong export demand although gains have been capped by losses in corn and soybeans. * Japan said on Tuesday it would resume buying U.S. western white wheat after halting imports of that variety for months following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified strain in Oregon. * U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft red winter wheat due to heavy rain, which soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July. The quality concerns could lend further support to prices as export demand ramps up. * China, which has been snapping up wheat cargoes from Australia and the United States, has bought more than 1.5 million tonnes of Australian wheat in the past six weeks, a Chinese official think-tank said on Tuesday. * Taiwan has also bought wheat while Jordan, Egypt and Japan are in the market with tenders. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that could see the central bank drive home a dovish message. * Oil slipped on Tuesday and the spread between WTI crude and Brent widened as traders bet that the fund-fuelled rapid run-up in U.S. prices had gone too far, while some held tight ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the day's big losers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1230 U.S. Q2 GDP Advance 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1800 Federal Open Market Committee announces outcome of policy meeting Prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 654.50 -0.75 -0.11% 866.23 37 CBOT corn 474.50 -3.00 -0.63% 757.73 19 CBOT soy 1195.50 -7.50 -0.62% 1570.39 26 CBOT rice $15.90 $0.00 +0.03% $15.50 60 WTI crude $103.11 $0.03 +0.03% $89.42 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097 USD/AUD 0.904 -0.152 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)