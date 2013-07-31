* Corn eases on pressure from crop-friendly U.S. weather * Soybeans edge higher after two-days of decline * Wheat futures underpinned by strong global demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago corn eased on Wednesday, falling for seven out of eight sessions, while soybeans ticked up after two days of losses as agricultural markets remained under pressure from benign crop weather in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session, underpinned by strong global demand and concerns over U.S. crop quality. The weather remains in focus, with new-crop soybeans and corn being helped by rains and cool temperatures in the U.S. grain belt, boosting hopes of bumper supplies. Rain showers stretching from Nebraska to northwestern Missouri were forecast for late this week and into the weekend, providing a boost to moisture in some areas that have been stressed due to dry soils during July. "It is really the extended forecast, the 12-14 day forecast looks much wetter and that takes out much of the weather risk around beans," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "People are getting more comfortable with the fact that there is not going to be any prolonged issue with the weather." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.76-3/4 a bushel by 0244 GMT, while November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $12.06-3/4 a bushel, after falling more than 2 percent in the last two sessions. The wheat market is being supported by strong export demand, although gains have been capped by losses in corn and soybeans. CBOT September wheat added 0.3 percent to $6.57 a bushel. Japan said on Tuesday it would resume buying U.S. western white wheat after halting imports of that variety for months following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified strain in Oregon. U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft red winter wheat due to heavy rain, which soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July. The quality concerns could lend further support to prices as export demand ramps up. China, which has been snapping up wheat cargoes from Australia and the United States, has bought more than 1.5 million tonnes of Australian wheat in the past six weeks, a Chinese official think-tank said on Tuesday. Taiwan has also bought wheat, while Jordan and Japan are in the market with tenders. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.00 1.75 +0.27% 866.31 41 CBOT corn 476.75 -0.75 -0.16% 757.80 20 CBOT soy 1206.75 3.75 +0.31% 1570.77 25 CBOT rice $15.88 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.50 59 WTI crude $103.39 $0.31 +0.30% $89.43 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.097 USD/AUD 0.903 -0.152 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)