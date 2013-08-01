SINGAPORE, Aug 1 U.S. wheat futures were largely unchanged on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of gains, driven by strong demand and concerns over crop-quality in top exporters. New-crop corn and soybeans started August on a negative note after suffering deep losses last month as near-perfect weather continued to boost supply prospects in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * The wheat market has been underpinned by rains damaging crops in top suppliers and higher global demand. * U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft red winter wheat due to heavy rain, which soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July. * Worries about the quality of this year's western European wheat crop are emerging, as harvest activity moves to a key growing belt in top producer France and gets underway in Germany. * Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday cut its forecast for Russian wheat production by 3 percent to 48.4 million tonnes. * U.S. exporters were on track to surpass the U.S. agriculture department's projections for shipments of 1.075 billion bushels of wheat this year after recent sales to countries such as China. * Chicago Board of Trade wheat finished July up 2.4 percent while corn futures fell 26.5 percent during the month, the biggest monthly decline since a 31.4 percent fall in July 1996. * Soybeans dropped 12.2 percent in July, the biggest monthly drop since September 2011. * Cool temperatures and rain around the U.S. Midwest provided a perfect setting for the corn crop as it finished pollinating. * Lanworth raised its outlook for U.S. corn production by 2 percent as cool temperatures across key growing regions boosted the potential for strong yields. * Lanworth said it expected the 2013/14 U.S. corn crop to be 14 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 158.5 bushels per acre. It had previously forecast U.S. corn production of 13.65 billion bushels. * Growth in Argentine soy cultivation will outpace that of chief rival corn in the upcoming season, to be planted over the coming two months, prompting forecasts of a record soybean crop spurred by relatively cheap production costs. * Corn and soybeans, along with derivatives such as soyoil and soymeal, are Argentina's main agricultural exports at a time of rising global demand. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September. * U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly two percent higher as technical trading fuelled late-session gains, driving prices to their largest monthly percentage gain in nearly a year. * The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final 0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 1145 European Central Bank policy decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending Prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 663.75 -0.50 -0.08% 866.53 54 CBOT corn 477.50 -1.50 -0.31% 757.83 24 CBOT soy 1201.50 -4.75 -0.39% 1570.59 35 CBOT rice $15.80 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.49 54 WTI crude $105.31 $0.28 +0.27% $89.49 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.102 USD/AUD 0.895 -0.160 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)