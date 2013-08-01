SINGAPORE, Aug 1 U.S. wheat futures were largely
unchanged on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of gains,
driven by strong demand and concerns over crop-quality in top
exporters.
New-crop corn and soybeans started August on a negative note
after suffering deep losses last month as near-perfect weather
continued to boost supply prospects in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The wheat market has been underpinned by rains damaging
crops in top suppliers and higher global demand.
* U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft
red winter wheat due to heavy rain, which soaked much of the
Midwest crop in early July.
* Worries about the quality of this year's western European
wheat crop are emerging, as harvest activity moves to a key
growing belt in top producer France and gets underway in
Germany.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday cut its forecast for
Russian wheat production by 3 percent to 48.4 million tonnes.
* U.S. exporters were on track to surpass the U.S.
agriculture department's projections for shipments of 1.075
billion bushels of wheat this year after recent sales to
countries such as China.
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat finished July up 2.4
percent while corn futures fell 26.5 percent during the
month, the biggest monthly decline since a 31.4 percent fall in
July 1996.
* Soybeans dropped 12.2 percent in July, the biggest monthly
drop since September 2011.
* Cool temperatures and rain around the U.S. Midwest
provided a perfect setting for the corn crop as it finished
pollinating.
* Lanworth raised its outlook for U.S. corn production by 2
percent as cool temperatures across key growing regions boosted
the potential for strong yields.
* Lanworth said it expected the 2013/14 U.S. corn crop to be
14 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 158.5 bushels
per acre. It had previously forecast U.S. corn production of
13.65 billion bushels.
* Growth in Argentine soy cultivation will outpace that of
chief rival corn in the upcoming season, to be planted over the
coming two months, prompting forecasts of a record soybean crop
spurred by relatively cheap production costs.
* Corn and soybeans, along with derivatives such as soyoil
and soymeal, are Argentina's main agricultural exports at a time
of rising global demand.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after
the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to
scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September.
* U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly two percent higher
as technical trading fuelled late-session gains, driving prices
to their largest monthly percentage gain in nearly a year.
* The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly flat on
Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a reduction
in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final
0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
1145 European Central Bank policy decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
Prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 663.75 -0.50 -0.08% 866.53 54
CBOT corn 477.50 -1.50 -0.31% 757.83 24
CBOT soy 1201.50 -4.75 -0.39% 1570.59 35
CBOT rice $15.80 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.49 54
WTI crude $105.31 $0.28 +0.27% $89.49 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.102
USD/AUD 0.895 -0.160
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)