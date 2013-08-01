* Wheat rises for 5th day on reports of crop damage * Corn extends last month's deep losses * Crop-friendly weather to boost corn, soy supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 U.S. wheat gained more ground on Thursday, hitting its highest since July 22 as the market was driven higher by strong demand and concerns over production in top exporters. New-crop corn started August on a down note after suffering deep losses last month as near-perfect weather continued to boost supply prospects in the United States. Wheat is being underpinned by rains damaging crops in top suppliers and higher global demand led by top consumer China. "Expectations that world wheat production estimates could be revised lower is certainly a supportive factor," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "In addition to that, we continue to see strong demand for U.S. wheat despite the fact that their prices are much stronger than other origins." U.S. exporters were on track to beat U.S. Department of Agriculture projections for shipments of 1.075 billion bushels of wheat this year after sales to countries such as China. At the same time there are concerns over production and quality. U.S. flour millers are reporting quality problems in soft red winter wheat due to heavy rains that soaked much of the Midwest crop in early July. Worries about the quality of the western European wheat crop are also emerging, as harvest activity moves to a key growing belt in France and gets underway in Germany. Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday cut its forecast for Russian wheat production by 3 percent to 48.4 million tonnes. Chicago Board of Trade wheat gained 2.4 percent in July, while corn futures fell 26.5 percent, the biggest monthly decline since a 31.4 percent fall in July 1996. Soybeans dropped 12.2 percent in July, the biggest monthly drop since September 2011. On Thursday, CBOT September wheat rose as much as 0.3 percent to $6.66 a bushel, the highest since July 22. New-crop December corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.76-3/4 a bushel and November soybeans were little changed at $12.06-1/2 a bushel. Cool temperatures and rain provided ideal conditions for U.S. Midwest corn as it finished pollinating, and Lanworth raised its outlook for U.S. corn output by 2 percent. Lanworth said it expected the 2013/14 U.S. corn crop to be 14 billion bushels, up from a previous of 13.65 billion bushels. Growth in Argentine soy cultivation will outpace that of chief rival corn in the upcoming season, to be planted over the coming two months, prompting forecasts of a record soybean crop spurred by relatively cheap production costs. Prices at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 665.50 1.25 +0.19% 866.59 57 CBOT corn 476.75 -2.25 -0.47% 757.80 24 CBOT soy 1206.50 0.25 +0.02% 1570.76 38 CBOT rice $15.84 $0.01 +0.06% $15.50 57 WTI crude $105.38 $0.35 +0.33% $89.49 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.098 USD/AUD 0.896 -0.159 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)