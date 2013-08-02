SINGAPORE, Aug 2 U.S. corn futures were trading
near their lowest since late 2010 on Friday and were on track
for a third weekly fall in a row as favourable weather boosted
expectations for a bumper crop.
Wheat was steady but is on course for a weekly gain after a
two-week drop while new-crop soybeans were headed for a second
straight week of decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month September corn
was little changed at $4.88-3/4 a bushel by 0112 GMT. It touched
$4.86-1/2 on Thursday, its lowest since October 2010.
New-crop CBOT corn for December delivery was up 0.3
percent at $4.68-1/4. Both contracts are down for the week.
* CBOT September wheat was up 0.2 percent at $6.59-1/2
a bushel after falling on Thursday for the first time in five
sessions. For the week, it has gained 1.3 percent.
* Weather forecasters expect between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of
rain during the next three days to much of eastern Nebraska and
southwestern Iowa, and with temperatures cooler than usual
across the Corn Belt that reduces stress on the corn as it
finishes pollination.
* The International Grains Council raised its forecast for
2013/14 global wheat production by 4 million tonnes to 687
million, reflecting upward revisions to crop outlooks for the
United States, European Union and India.
* Japan bought nearly 90,000 tonnes of U.S. western white
wheat in a tender on Thursday, marking the first purchase of the
variety by its top buyer after the discovery of a genetically
modified version of the grain in Oregon.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains on Friday,
having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch
of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's plan to
start reducing stimulus this year.
* Asian shares advanced after brisk U.S. factory activity
data and a commitment to easy monetary policy by European
central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall Street to
record highs overnight.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Personal income
1345 U.S. ISM-New York business index
1400 U.S. Factory orders
Grains prices at 0112 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.50 1.50 +0.23% -0.72% 666.59 45
CBOT corn 468.25 1.25 +0.27% -2.24% 504.00 26
CBOT soy 1198.25 5.75 +0.48% -0.66% 1253.53 34
CBOT rice $15.86 $0.00 +0.00% -0.41% $15.50 60
WTI crude $108.26 $0.37 +0.34% +3.08% $103.09 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.77%
USD/AUD 0.892 -0.001 -0.07% -0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)