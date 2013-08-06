SINGAPORE, Aug 6 U.S. corn slid almost 1 percent on Tuesday to its lowest since late 2010, while soybeans edged lower as agricultural markets came under pressure from the improving condition of U.S. crops. Wheat was little changed in early Asian trade after dropping to its lowest in more than a year on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans edged higher in the latest week, spurred by improving crop health in Illinois, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed. * The USDA said that good-to-excellent ratings, the highest ranking, for both corn and soybeans rose 1 percentage point to 64 percent as of August 4, topping market forecasts. * Analysts were expecting good-to-excellent ratings of 63 percent for both corn and soybeans, according to the average of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll. * The harvest is expected to replenish historically low supplies of corn and soy after the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years devastated output last year. * Importers and domestic corn buyers are delaying large purchases ahead of the autumn harvest because they expect prices to drop further, traders and analysts said. * Private crop forecaster Informa Economics trimmed its estimate for corn production by 0.8 percent to 14.14 billion bushels. That would still be a record crop and tops the USDA's latest forecast for 13.95 billion bushels. * It lowered its estimate for soybean production 3.3 percent to 3.266 billion bushels, keeping it below USDA's estimate for 3.42 billion. The harvest would still be massive, but smaller than traders anticipated. MARKETS NEWS * Sterling held onto gains early on Tuesday having risen broadly on the back of a survey that gave hope the UK economy is recovering, while the Australian dollar dangled precariously near a 3-year low ahead of an expected interest rate cut. * Oil ended slightly lower on Monday after touching a four-month high last week, as data showing growth in the U.S. services sector helped recoup earlier losses. * The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the thinnest volume so far this year, following their record closing highs last week as a lack of major news left the market directionless. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial output 0900 Italy Q2 GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade 1400 U.S. U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.75 0.50 +0.08% 865.93 34 CBOT corn 456.00 -4.50 -0.98% 757.11 18 CBOT soy 1179.00 -4.25 -0.36% 1569.84 28 CBOT rice $15.74 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.49 51 WTI crude $106.46 -$0.10 -0.09% $89.53 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097 USD/AUD 0.892 -0.164 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)