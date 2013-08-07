SINGAPORE, Aug 7 U.S. corn edged higher on
Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly three
years, while soy gained 0.3 percent after sliding to its lowest
in more than a year, with bargain hunting by end-users
supporting agricultural markets.
Wheat was largely unchanged in early Asian trade, holding
last session's modest gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. corn crop in heading for record production this
year, boosted by favourable crop weather.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has boosted its forecast
for 2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop weather, and
lowered its price forecast for the crop, the investment banking
company said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
* Goldman lowered its price forecast for CBOT corn to $4.25
per bushel from $4.75.
* Condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans edged higher
in the latest week, spurred by improving crop health in
Illinois, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.
* The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings, the highest
ranking, for both corn and soybeans rose 1 percentage point to
64 percent as of Aug. 4, slightly beating market forecasts.
* Corn in west-central Iowa, the top U.S. corn state, was on
track for big yields but needs rain to ensure that grain kernels
fill out to their full potential, surveyors on an annual crop
tour reported on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on
Wednesday, while the euro had another go at chart resistance in
what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very
thin summer markets.
* Oil fell around $1 a barrel on Tuesday as Iran's new
president signalled willingness to negotiate with the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and as U.S. gasoline prices
slid after a sell-off in ethanol credits.
* U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday
after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials
left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible
reduction in its bond-buying programme.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Trade data
1000 Germany Industrial output
1900 U.S. Consumer credit
Prices at 0043 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.00 0.50 +0.08% 866.11 42
CBOT corn 460.25 1.00 +0.22% 757.25 23
CBOT soy 1171.00 3.75 +0.32% 1569.58 27
CBOT rice $15.71 $0.01 +0.10% $15.49 47
WTI crude $105.52 $0.22 +0.21% $89.50 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.330 $0.101
USD/AUD 0.898 -0.158
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)