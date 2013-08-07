SINGAPORE, Aug 7 U.S. corn edged higher on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly three years, while soy gained 0.3 percent after sliding to its lowest in more than a year, with bargain hunting by end-users supporting agricultural markets. Wheat was largely unchanged in early Asian trade, holding last session's modest gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. corn crop in heading for record production this year, boosted by favourable crop weather. * Goldman Sachs Group Inc has boosted its forecast for 2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop weather, and lowered its price forecast for the crop, the investment banking company said in a note to clients on Tuesday. * Goldman lowered its price forecast for CBOT corn to $4.25 per bushel from $4.75. * Condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans edged higher in the latest week, spurred by improving crop health in Illinois, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed. * The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings, the highest ranking, for both corn and soybeans rose 1 percentage point to 64 percent as of Aug. 4, slightly beating market forecasts. * Corn in west-central Iowa, the top U.S. corn state, was on track for big yields but needs rain to ensure that grain kernels fill out to their full potential, surveyors on an annual crop tour reported on Tuesday. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on Wednesday, while the euro had another go at chart resistance in what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very thin summer markets. * Oil fell around $1 a barrel on Tuesday as Iran's new president signalled willingness to negotiate with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and as U.S. gasoline prices slid after a sell-off in ethanol credits. * U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying programme. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Trade data 1000 Germany Industrial output 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.00 0.50 +0.08% 866.11 42 CBOT corn 460.25 1.00 +0.22% 757.25 23 CBOT soy 1171.00 3.75 +0.32% 1569.58 27 CBOT rice $15.71 $0.01 +0.10% $15.49 47 WTI crude $105.52 $0.22 +0.21% $89.50 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.330 $0.101 USD/AUD 0.898 -0.158 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)