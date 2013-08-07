* December corn up 0.4 pct, snaps 4 days of losses
* Bargain buying by end users supports corn prices
* Hopes of record U.S. production caps gains in corn
* Soy edges higher, recovers from lowest in 1 year
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 U.S. corn edged higher on
Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly three
years, while soy gained after sliding to its weakest in more
than a year as bargain hunting by end-users supported
agricultural markets.
Wheat was largely unchanged, holding on to modest gains from
the previous session.
"Corn is pretty cheap at the moment and it is good ownership
for feed lots and end-users," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for
cash markets at brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney.
"We see consumers engage again, we are seeing some export
business in wheat done because prices have come off and that
will support corn."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.4
percent to $4.61-1/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, after hitting its
lowest since October, 2010 on Tuesday.
November soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $11.69 a
bushel, up from the previous session's 14-month low.
Spot-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.51 a bushel.
But corn and soy prices are expected to stay under pressure
as favourable weather boosts U.S. crop prospects.
Cool temperatures in the U.S. Midwest into mid-August will
enhance corn and soybean yield prospects despite some areas of
dryness, the Commodity Weather Group has said.
The U.S. corn crop in heading for a record output this year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised its forecast for
2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop weather, and lowered
its price forecast for the crop. It cut the price forecast for
CBOT corn to $4.25 per bushel from $4.75.
Condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans edged higher in
the latest week, spurred by improving crop health in Illinois,
U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.
The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings, the highest
ranking, for both corn and soybeans rose 1 percentage point to
64 percent as of Aug. 4, slightly beating market forecasts.
Corn in west-central Iowa, the top U.S. corn state, was on
track for big yields but needs rain to ensure that grain kernels
fill out to their full potential, surveyors on an annual crop
tour reported on Tuesday.
The wheat market has been supported by export business in
recent weeks, although Egypt bypassed U.S. wheat in a tender.
Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 120,000
tonnes of Romanian and Ukrainian wheat for shipment in
September.
Prices at 0246 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.00 0.50 +0.08% 866.11 44
CBOT corn 461.25 2.00 +0.44% 757.28 24
CBOT soy 1169.00 1.75 +0.15% 1569.51 26
CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 +0.00% $15.49 47
WTI crude $105.36 $0.06 +0.06% $89.49 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.330 $0.101
USD/AUD 0.896 -0.159
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)