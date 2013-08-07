* December corn up 0.4 pct, snaps 4 days of losses * Bargain buying by end users supports corn prices * Hopes of record U.S. production caps gains in corn * Soy edges higher, recovers from lowest in 1 year (Adds quotes, details) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 7 U.S. corn edged higher on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly three years, while soy gained after sliding to its weakest in more than a year as bargain hunting by end-users supported agricultural markets. Wheat was largely unchanged, holding on to modest gains from the previous session. "Corn is pretty cheap at the moment and it is good ownership for feed lots and end-users," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for cash markets at brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney. "We see consumers engage again, we are seeing some export business in wheat done because prices have come off and that will support corn." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.61-1/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October, 2010 on Tuesday. November soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $11.69 a bushel, up from the previous session's 14-month low. Spot-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.51 a bushel. But corn and soy prices are expected to stay under pressure as favourable weather boosts U.S. crop prospects. Cool temperatures in the U.S. Midwest into mid-August will enhance corn and soybean yield prospects despite some areas of dryness, the Commodity Weather Group has said. The U.S. corn crop in heading for a record output this year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised its forecast for 2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop weather, and lowered its price forecast for the crop. It cut the price forecast for CBOT corn to $4.25 per bushel from $4.75. Condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans edged higher in the latest week, spurred by improving crop health in Illinois, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed. The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings, the highest ranking, for both corn and soybeans rose 1 percentage point to 64 percent as of Aug. 4, slightly beating market forecasts. Corn in west-central Iowa, the top U.S. corn state, was on track for big yields but needs rain to ensure that grain kernels fill out to their full potential, surveyors on an annual crop tour reported on Tuesday. The wheat market has been supported by export business in recent weeks, although Egypt bypassed U.S. wheat in a tender. Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 120,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukrainian wheat for shipment in September. Prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.00 0.50 +0.08% 866.11 44 CBOT corn 461.25 2.00 +0.44% 757.28 24 CBOT soy 1169.00 1.75 +0.15% 1569.51 26 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 +0.00% $15.49 47 WTI crude $105.36 $0.06 +0.06% $89.49 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.330 $0.101 USD/AUD 0.896 -0.159 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)