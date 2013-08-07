* CBOT wheat drops 1.1 pct, trades at 13-1/2 month low
* Beneficial crop weather view weighs on corn
* Bargain buying supports soybeans
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Aug 7 U.S. wheat futures sank on
Wednesday to their lowest levels since June 2012 as overseas
buyers turned to other countries for their import needs, traders
said.
Corn also fell, pressured by expectations for a bumper
harvest this fall, while soybeans were mixed. Old-crop soybean
contracts edged higher but new-crop fell due to the bearish
weather outlook.
The benign crop weather cast a pall across the ag markets.
"It seems like there are a lot of folks that are trading
corn and soybean weather in the wheat pit," said Austin Damiani,
a broker with Frontier Futures.
Weakening cash markets, which also reflected the wilting
export demand, added to the pressure on wheat prices. The
benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract
has dropped 3.6 percent so far this month.
"There has been little in the way of export developments and
weather in global growing areas is not threatening enough to
cause a rally," Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citi
Futures, said.
CBOT September wheat closed down 7 cents at $6.43-1/2
a bushel, above the session low of $6.39. The last time CBOT
wheat prices were lower was on June 19, 2012, when the market
bottomed out at $6.28-1/4 a bushel.
Despite the drop, U.S. wheat still remains too pricey to be
competitive on the global market.
Iraq's state grains board bought 150,000 tonnes of wheat
from Australia and Canada, European traders said on Wednesday.
Egypt and Jordan also bought wheat this week,
bypassing U.S. supplies for cheaper offers from countries such
as Romania and Ukraine.
"While the pace of U.S. export sales remains above what is
needed to hit the USDA estimate, this will slow down
quickly," INTL FCStone said research note to clients.
CBOT corn for September delivery dropped 4 cents to
$4.68-1/4 a bushel. Prices were hovering slightly above the
near-three-year low of $4.65-1/2 set earlier this week.
CBOT August soybeans were up 3-1/2 cents at $13.27-3/4
a bushel. The front-month contract dropped to $13.13-3/4 a
bushel, its lowest since March 2012, before being propped up by
bargain buying and short covering.
New-crop November soybeans were 1-1/2 cents lower at
$11.65-3/4 a bushel.
"The positive harvest outlook in the United States is
continuing to provide a weak mood in soybean, corn and wheat
markets," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo
Bank. "There is no respite to the positive U.S. crop news with
the weather behaving really well and supporting the outlook for
bumper harvests."
Moderate temperatures and overall satisfactory soil moisture
will boost corn and soybean crop development in the U.S. crop
belt over the next two weeks, MDA Weather Services said on
Wednesday.
Prices at 1:38 p.m. CDT (1838 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 468.25 -4.00 -0.9% -32.9%
CBOT soy 1327.75 3.50 0.3% -6.4%
CBOT meal 400.30 4.30 1.1% -4.8%
CBOT soyoil 41.64 -0.47 -1.1% -15.3%
CBOT wheat 643.50 -7.00 -1.1% -17.3%
CBOT rice 1534.50 -35.00 -2.2% 3.3%
EU wheat 183.25 -1.00 -0.5% -26.8%
US crude 104.28 -1.01 -1.0% 13.6%
Dow Jones 15,452 -67 -0.4% 17.9%
Gold 1285.94 4.65 0.4% -23.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3339 0.0033 0.3% 1.1%
Dollar Index 81.2600 -0.3430 -0.4% 1.9%
Baltic Freight 1024 -22 -2.1% 46.5%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
