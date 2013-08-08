* Corn, soybeans rise 0.6 pct, wheat ticks up * Short-covering supports corn after losses * China's July soy imports at record 7.20 mln T * Corn, soy in east-central Iowa on track for big yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Chicago corn edged up on Thursday as the market took a breather after sliding for five consecutive sessions on ideal crop weather across the U.S. grain belt. Wheat ticked higher after dropping to its lowest level since June, 2012 in the previous session when it came under pressure from weaker corn prices and slowing demand for U.S. supplies. The positive U.S. harvest outlook is continuing to drag on soybean and corn markets, but analysts said short-covering is providing a cushion for prices. "Investors in the corn market are covering shorts right now as U.S. corn is oversold and there is potential for upside," said Kaname Gokon, deputy general manager at Tokyo-based Okato Shoji Co. "U.S. weather looks good, promising good yields and a bumper crop." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.6 percent to $4.61 a bushel by 0401 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October, 2010 earlier this week. Spot-month wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.45 a bushel, not far from Wednesday's more than one-year low of $6.39 a bushel. Moderate temperatures and overall satisfactory soil moisture will boost corn and soybean crop development in the U.S. crop belt over the next two weeks, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. Corn and soybean fields in east-central Iowa were in good condition and on track for above-average yields, but late plantings could push back harvest by a few days, surveyors on the final day of an annual crop tour found. Crop conditions overall on the three-day tour were much better than last year, when drought devastated many fields, according to scouts on the tour organised by U.S. crop forecaster Lanworth. CHINA'S RECORD SOY IMPORTS Soybeans were underpinned by record pace of imports by China, the world's top buyer. CBOT November soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $11.72-3/4 a bushel. China imported record 7.20 million tonnes of soybeans in July, up 3.9 percent from June, figures from the General Administration of Customs showed. "We have seen very strong pace of soybean imports coming into China in the last few months which was largely driven by high domestic prices," said Brett Cooper, senior markets at INTL FCStone Australia. "But the imports could come down as China is about to start weekly auction of soybeans from domestic reserves. The government is going to auction beans for the next six weeks." Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in soybeans and sold 4,000 wheat. The wheat market has been weighed down by weakness in corn and soybeans. There is additional pressure as U.S. exporters face stiff competition from Black Sea and Australian suppliers. Iraq's state grains board bought 150,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia and Canada, European traders said on Wednesday, while Egypt and Jordan bypassed U.S. supplies for cheaper offers from countries such as Romania and Ukraine. Brazil will likely produce between 83.28 million and 85.57 million tonnes of soybeans in the upcoming 2013/14 season, beating the 2012/13 record as farmers favour soy over corn, FCStone analysts said on Wednesday. The area planted with soy will be between 28.19 million hectares and 28.54 million hectares, up to 3 percent larger than the area sowed last season in Brazil, which could surpass the United States as the top soybean producer this season. Prices at 0401 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.00 1.50 +0.23% 865.91 40 CBOT corn 461.00 2.75 +0.60% 757.28 23 CBOT soy 1172.75 7.00 +0.60% 1569.63 32 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.03 +0.20% $15.48 31 WTI crude $104.85 $0.48 +0.46% $89.48 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.105 USD/AUD 0.905 -0.150 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)