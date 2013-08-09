SINGAPORE, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Friday, holding near last session's 1-week high, while corn edged up for a second straight day as bargain buying by end-users drove agricultural markets higher after a selloff. Wheat was unchanged following two consecutive sessions of decline as it faced pressure from slowing demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Favourable crop weather across the U.S. grain belt this year has driven down U.S. corn and soybean prices. New-crop December corn slid to its lowest in almost three years on Tuesday, while November soybeans fell to a 14-month low on Wednesday. * The spot-month wheat is trading near its lowest since June last year as U.S. suppliers face stiff competition from rival Black Sea and Australian suppliers. * Corn and soybean fields in east-central Iowa were in good condition and on track for above-average yields, but late plantings could push back harvest by a few days, surveyors on the final day of an annual crop tour found late on Wednesday. * A Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the release of USDA's August crop report on Monday indicated U.S. corn production at a record 13.980 billion bushels, slightly above the USDA forecast in July for 13.950 billion. * U.S. soybean production was seen at a record 3.338 billion bushels, but below the USDA forecast in July for 3.420 billion, according to the poll. * USDA on Thursday said export sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans last week totalled 79,400 tonnes, within the range of estimates for zero to 100,000 tonnes. Export sales of new-crop soybeans totalled 1,017,600 tonnes, above estimates for 700,000 to 1 million tonnes. * China's overseas purchases of soy climbed above 7 million tonnes in July, soaring to a record high for a second straight month as delayed Brazilian shipments arrived and importers replenished stocks. * Soybean arrivals are expected to stay strong for the rest of the year as animal feed makers boost output, but purchases by the top buyer could taper off briefly in August and September amid oversupply of imported beans and sales from state reserves. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar licked its wounds on Friday after steep losses over five straight days, holding near a seven-week low against a basket of currencies as risk-seeking investors abandoned the greenback after surprisingly strong trade figures from China the previous day. * U.S. crude oil fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders and funds liquidated long positions to shake some heavy length out of the market only to repurchase those contracts once the market hit a one-month low, causing a dramatic price reversal late in the day. * U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing skid as a rally in Microsoft helped lift the technology sector. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI yy Jul 0130 China PPI yy Jul 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jul 0530 China Industrial output yy Jul 0530 China Retail sales yy Jul 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul 0645 France Industrial output mm Jun 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.75 0.50 +0.08% -29.71% 865.80 35 CBOT corn 461.00 1.25 +0.27% -44.04% 757.28 29 CBOT soy 1182.50 -1.75 -0.15% -27.51% 1569.96 41 CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.03 -0.20% -4.21% $15.48 27 WTI crude $103.93 $0.53 +0.51% +11.32% $89.45 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.338 $0.109 +8.86% +8.88% USD/AUD 0.910 -0.145 -13.74% -13.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)