* Expectations of lower output underpin soy * December corn on track of 4th week of losses * Wheat pressured by slowing U.S. exports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, trading near last session's 1-week high, while corn rose for a second straight day as bargain buying by end-users drove agricultural markets higher after a selloff. Wheat ticked up following two consecutive sessions of decline on pressure from slowing demand for U.S. supplies. Favourable crop weather across the U.S. grain belt this year has driven down U.S. corn and soybean prices, making them attractive for importers. New-crop December corn slid to its lowest in almost three years on Tuesday, while November soybeans fell to a 14-month low on Wednesday. The spot-month wheat is trading near its lowest since June last year as U.S. suppliers face stiff competition from rival Black Sea and Australian suppliers. Investors are also positioning ahead of Monday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply and demand. "The USDA is likely to reduce its soybean crop estimate, so investors are covering short positions ahead of the report," said Kaname Gokon, deputy general manager at Tokyo-based Okato Shoji Co. "We expect November soybean contract to rise to $12 a bushel next week and that will provide some support to corn as well but the upside potential in corn is limited on expectation of massive supplies from the Midwest." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $11.89-1/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT, after rising to the highest since August 2 in the previous session. December corn added 0.5 percent to $4.62-1/4 a bushel. Spot-month wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.43-1/4 a bushel, after dropping to its lowest since June, 2012 earlier this week. A Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the release of USDA's August crop report on Monday indicated U.S. corn production at a record 13.980 billion bushels, slightly above the USDA forecast in July for 13.950 billion. U.S. soybean production was seen at a record 3.338 billion bushels, but below the USDA forecast in July for 3.420 billion, according to the poll. December corn is down 0.3 percent this week, falling for fourth consecutive week while November soybeans have risen 0.6 percent as the market is recovering from two weeks of deep losses. Wheat has given up 2.6 percent this week, the most since late June. The soybean market is being underpinned by China's record pace if imports. China's overseas purchases of soy climbed above 7 million tonnes in July, soaring to a record high for a second straight month as delayed Brazilian shipments arrived and importers replenished stocks. Soybean arrivals are expected to stay strong for the rest of the year as animal feed makers boost output, but purchases by the top buyer could taper off briefly in August and September amid oversupply of imported beans and sales from state reserves. The USDA on Thursday said export sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans last week totalled 79,400 tonnes, within the range of estimates for zero to 100,000 tonnes. Export sales of new-crop soybeans totalled 1,017,600 tonnes, above estimates for 700,000 to 1 million tonnes. Prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.25 2.00 +0.31% 865.85 39 CBOT corn 462.25 2.50 +0.54% 757.32 30 CBOT soy 1189.25 5.00 +0.42% 1570.18 42 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.05 +0.29% $15.48 32 WTI crude $104.28 $0.88 +0.85% $89.46 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.338 $0.109 USD/AUD 0.911 -0.144 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)