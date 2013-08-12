SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Chicago new-crop corn edged higher on Monday after falling to its lowest in three years in the previous session, while soybeans firmed ahead of a U.S. government report on global supply and demand for agricultural products. Wheat was little changed in early Asian trade, hovering around its lowest level in more than a year. FUNDAMENTALS * Grains analysts expect the U.S. government to raise its already record-large forecasts for the 2013 corn and soybean harvests in Monday's closely watched monthly report to reflect mild crop weather across the country. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is to release its August crop report at 1600 GMT. * In a Reuters poll, the average estimate of analysts pegged 2013 U.S. soy production at a record high 3.338 billion bushels, and corn at a record 13.980 billion bushels. * Bumper crops will help build crop reserves and keep grain prices well below the drought-induced peaks from last year, thus encouraging livestock producers, ethanol makers and overseas customers to book more purchases. * Warm temperatures around the U.S. Midwest at the end of the summer should provide time for late-planted corn and soybeans to mature, an agricultural meteorologist said. * The forecast lowers the chance cold weather will cut the final yields for both crops, which have benefited from good growing conditions following lengthy planting delays in the spring. * Soybean futures have found some support from strong global demand. China, the world's biggest importer, last week reported record imports for July and U.S. weekly new-crop export sales on Thursday above expectations. * Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net short position in soybeans. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar was a touch firmer in Asia on Monday as the euro took a knock from more aid rumblings over Greece, while technical signals were flashing oversold after almost five weeks of losses for the U.S. currency. * U.S. crude oil finished sharply higher on Friday reversing five days of losses in the largest one-day percentage gain in a week on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle East. * Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to pare back some of their risk exposure. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Revised Industrial Output For June 0430 Japan Capacity Utilization Index For June 0645 France Current Account For June 0715 Swiss Retail Sales For June 1600 USDA report on world supply-demand 1800 U.S. Federal Budget For July 2350 Japan Machinery Orders For June N/A Bank Of Japan Releases Minutes Of July 10-11 Meeting Prices at 0057 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.25 2.00 +0.31% 866.05 33 CBOT corn 453.75 0.50 +0.11% 757.03 22 CBOT soy 1183.75 1.50 +0.13% 1570.00 37 CBOT rice $15.20 $0.01 +0.07% $15.47 24 WTI crude $105.80 -$0.17 -0.16% $89.51 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.104 USD/AUD 0.919 -0.137 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)