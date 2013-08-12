* New-crop corn ticks up from three-year low * Soybeans, wheat edge higher ahead of USDA report * Market expects USDA to rise corn, soy forecasts (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Chicago new-crop corn edged higher on Monday after falling to a three-year low in the previous session, while soybeans climbed ahead of a U.S. government report on global supply and demand for agricultural products. Front-month wheat ticked up after dropping to its lowest level in more than a year on Friday. Grains analysts expect the U.S. government to raise its record-large forecasts for the 2013 corn and soybean harvests in Monday's closely watched monthly report to reflect mild crop weather across the country. "Oilseeds are slightly stronger but the main game is going to be tonight's USDA report," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We will have a much clearer view on world supplies tomorrow. The market is going to tread water until we have the report," Mathews added. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its August crop report at 1600 GMT. In a Reuters poll, the average estimate of analysts pegged 2013 U.S. soy production at a record high 3.338 billion bushels and corn at a record 13.980 billion bushels. Bumper crops will help build crop reserves and keep grain prices well below the drought-induced peaks from last year, thus encouraging livestock producers, ethanol makers and overseas customers to book more purchases. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $11.89-1/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT, while December corn added 0.2 percent to $4.54-1/4 a bushel, after dropping to its lowest since October, 2010 in the last session. December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.49 a bushel. Crop forecaster Lanworth slightly raised on Friday its outlook for U.S. corn and soybean harvests following a crop tour of key production states. Lanworth pegged 2013/14 U.S. corn production at 14.060 billion bushels, up from its previous outlook of 14 billion. It boosted its U.S. soybean production view to 3.320 billion bushels from 3.310 billion. Warm temperatures around the U.S. Midwest at the end of the summer should provide time for late-planted corn and soybeans to mature, an agricultural meteorologist said. The forecast lowers the chance cold weather will cut the final yields for both crops, which have benefited from good growing conditions following lengthy planting delays in the spring. Soybean futures have found some support from strong global demand. China, the world's biggest importer, last week reported record imports for July, and U.S. weekly new-crop export sales on Thursday were above expectations. Large speculators increased their net short positions in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short positions in CBOT wheat and switched to net short positions in soybeans. Prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.00 1.75 +0.27% 866.04 33 CBOT corn 454.25 1.00 +0.22% 757.05 22 CBOT soy 1189.25 7.00 +0.59% 1570.18 37 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.02 +0.10% $15.47 25 WTI crude $105.90 -$0.07 -0.07% $89.51 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.103 USD/AUD 0.920 -0.135 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)