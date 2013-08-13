SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Chicago soybeans were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near a two-week high, as the U.S. government's forecast of a deeper reduction in production and closing stocks underpinned prices. Corn edged lower after climbing more than 2 percent on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its production estimate instead of increasing it, while wheat slid 0.2 percent in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. farmers will reap the biggest corn crop and the third-largest soybean crop ever this fall, government forecasters said on Monday, but the harvests will be smaller than traders expected because of lower yields and ending stocks are projected to be below traders' estimates. * U.S. stocks at the end of the 2013/14 marketing year next Aug. 31 were forecast at 1.837 billion bushels of corn and 220 million bushels for soybeans, both the largest since 2006. Analysts polled ahead of the report had expected corn stocks of 1.971 billion bushels and soybeans of 263 million bushels. * The latest weather forecasts for the U.S. crop belt suggest drier conditions over the coming weeks which could begin trimming yield potential. * Corn has already pollinated and needs moisture to fill grain kernels. August weather is more critical for soybean plants, which will be adding new pods and filling them with beans. * The USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 853,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations for delivery in the 2013/14 (Sept/Aug) marketing year, adding support to the market. * Commodity funds bought a net 14,000 corn contracts and 11,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources estimated. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday while the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut. * Brent crude rose on Monday as fresh export disruptions in OPEC nation Libya stoked supply concerns. * The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 - UK Inflation For July 0830 - UK PRODUCER PRICES FOR JULY PPI 0900 - EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FOR JUNE 1230 - U.S. RETAIL SALES FOR JULY 1255 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES Prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.75 -1.25 -0.19% 866.00 33 CBOT corn 462.00 -2.00 -0.43% 757.31 29 CBOT soy 1224.25 -1.00 -0.08% 1571.35 51 CBOT rice $15.06 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 19 WTI crude $106.09 -$0.02 -0.02% $89.52 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100 USD/AUD 0.910 -0.145 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)