SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Chicago soybeans were little
changed on Tuesday, hovering near a two-week high, as the U.S.
government's forecast of a deeper reduction in production and
closing stocks underpinned prices.
Corn edged lower after climbing more than 2 percent on
Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its
production estimate instead of increasing it, while wheat slid
0.2 percent in early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. farmers will reap the biggest corn crop and the
third-largest soybean crop ever this fall, government
forecasters said on Monday, but the harvests will be smaller
than traders expected because of lower yields and ending stocks
are projected to be below traders' estimates.
* U.S. stocks at the end of the 2013/14 marketing year next
Aug. 31 were forecast at 1.837 billion bushels of corn and 220
million bushels for soybeans, both the largest since 2006.
Analysts polled ahead of the report had expected corn stocks of
1.971 billion bushels and soybeans of 263 million bushels.
* The latest weather forecasts for the U.S. crop belt
suggest drier conditions over the coming weeks which could begin
trimming yield potential.
* Corn has already pollinated and needs moisture to fill
grain kernels. August weather is more critical for soybean
plants, which will be adding new pods and filling them with
beans.
* The USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 853,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations for
delivery in the 2013/14 (Sept/Aug) marketing year, adding
support to the market.
* Commodity funds bought a net 14,000 corn contracts and
11,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources estimated.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday while
the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe is considering a corporate tax cut.
* Brent crude rose on Monday as fresh export disruptions in
OPEC nation Libya stoked supply concerns.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday,
extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last
week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 - UK Inflation For July
0830 - UK PRODUCER PRICES FOR JULY PPI
0900 - EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FOR JUNE
1230 - U.S. RETAIL SALES FOR JULY
1255 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES
Prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.75 -1.25 -0.19% 866.00 33
CBOT corn 462.00 -2.00 -0.43% 757.31 29
CBOT soy 1224.25 -1.00 -0.08% 1571.35 51
CBOT rice $15.06 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 19
WTI crude $106.09 -$0.02 -0.02% $89.52 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100
USD/AUD 0.910 -0.145
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)