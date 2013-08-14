SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Chicago corn rose 0.7 percent
on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session's deep
losses, but the market remains under pressure on expectations of
record-large U.S. production and ample supplies next year.
New-crop soybeans edged lower after climbing to the highest
in more than two weeks on Tuesday on concerns over supplies,
while wheat slid to its lowest since June last year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* MDA Weather Services, a U.S. weather forecasting firm,
said it found strong corn yield potential during a crop tour of
six corn belt states last week.
* Scouts on the MDA tour stopped at 53 fields across
Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska,
and projected an average tour yield of 198.9 bushels per acre
(bpa).
* The USDA on Monday cut its forecast for corn yields to
154.4 bushels per acre from its July estimate of 156.5 bushels,
but numerous analysts said the yield would likely be raised when
the forecast is updated next month.
* The immaturity of this season's corn crop meant that the
USDA was unable to weigh many of the ears they were counting so
they used a derived weight.
* The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 42.6 bushels
per acre, down from 44.5 bushels, but analysts stressed that
weather over the coming weeks could shift that figure
considerably in either direction.
* Warmer weather forecast for the Midwest next week should
help accelerate crop development. Spotty rains were a concern,
but an updated forecast suggested that western Iowa, one of the
driest areas of the corn belt this summer, may receive
beneficial rains in the coming days.
* Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 corn contracts and 3,000
wheat contracts, but were net even in soybeans, trade sources
estimated.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after
racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail data
sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the Federal
Reserve will start tapering next month.
* Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose for a third
straight session on Tuesday because of worries over supplies
from OPEC nations Libya and Iraq.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data
including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq after
billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the
stock.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 - Australia consumer sentiment for August
0530 - France GDP Preliminary Reading For Second Quarter
0600 - Germany GDP Flash Reading For Second Quarter
0645 - France CPI Final Reading For July
0645 - France Non-Farm Payrolls For Second Quarter
0900 - Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate For Second Quarter
1100 - U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index
Prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.50 -2.00 -0.31% 865.73 27
CBOT corn 450.50 3.25 +0.73% 756.93 25
CBOT soy 1226.75 -1.00 -0.08% 1571.43 47
CBOT rice $15.14 $0.07 +0.50% $15.47 23
WTI crude $106.50 -$0.33 -0.31% $89.53 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097
USD/AUD 0.909 -0.146
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)