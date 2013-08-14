* New-crop corn up 0.6 pct after falling 3.6 pct in previous
session
* Outlook of record U.S. harvest weighs on corn
* Soy underpinned by concerns over U.S. crop
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Chicago corn nudged higher on
Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session's steep
losses, but remains under pressure on expectations of
record-large U.S. production and ample supplies next year.
New-crop soybeans edged lower after climbing to the highest
in more than two weeks on Tuesday on concerns over supplies,
while wheat slid to its lowest since June last year.
The corn market is torn between higher yield estimates by
private forecasters and outlook for lower yields from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
MDA Weather Services, a U.S. weather forecasting firm, said
it found strong corn yield potential during a crop tour of six
corn-belt states last week.
Scouts on the MDA tour stopped at 53 fields across Indiana,
Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska, and
projected an average tour yield of 198.9 bushels per acre (bpa).
The USDA on Monday cut its forecast for corn yields to 154.4
bushels per acre from its July estimate of 156.5 bushels, but
numerous analysts said the yield would likely be raised when the
forecast is updated next month.
"There is enough uncertainty to keep corn prices hovering
around $4.50 levels for the time being," said one
Melbourne-based analyst. "I don't think we are going to see $4
corn until we see an official revision of higher yields."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans eased 0.3
percent to $12.23-3/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, while December corn
added 0.6 percent to $4.49-3/4 a bushel.
Spot-month wheat fell as much as 0.4 percent to
$6.25-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since June, 2012.
The late development of this season's corn crop meant that
the USDA was unable to weigh many of the ears they were counting
so they used a derived weight.
The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 42.6 bushels
per acre, down from 44.5 bushels, but analysts stressed that
weather over the coming weeks could shift that figure
considerably in either direction.
Warmer weather forecast for the Midwest next week should
help accelerate crop development. Spotty rains were a concern,
but an updated forecast suggested that western Iowa, one of the
driest areas of the corn belt this summer, may receive
beneficial rains in the coming days.
Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 corn contracts and 3,000
wheat contracts, but were net even in soybeans, trade sources
estimated.
Prices at 0245 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.75 -1.75 -0.27% 865.73 26
CBOT corn 449.75 2.50 +0.56% 756.90 26
CBOT soy 1223.75 -4.00 -0.33% 1571.33 47
CBOT rice $15.21 $0.15 +1.00% $15.48 39
WTI crude $106.56 -$0.27 -0.25% $89.53 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097
USD/AUD 0.909 -0.146
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)