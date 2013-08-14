* New-crop corn up 0.6 pct after falling 3.6 pct in previous session * Outlook of record U.S. harvest weighs on corn * Soy underpinned by concerns over U.S. crop (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Chicago corn nudged higher on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session's steep losses, but remains under pressure on expectations of record-large U.S. production and ample supplies next year. New-crop soybeans edged lower after climbing to the highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday on concerns over supplies, while wheat slid to its lowest since June last year. The corn market is torn between higher yield estimates by private forecasters and outlook for lower yields from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MDA Weather Services, a U.S. weather forecasting firm, said it found strong corn yield potential during a crop tour of six corn-belt states last week. Scouts on the MDA tour stopped at 53 fields across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska, and projected an average tour yield of 198.9 bushels per acre (bpa). The USDA on Monday cut its forecast for corn yields to 154.4 bushels per acre from its July estimate of 156.5 bushels, but numerous analysts said the yield would likely be raised when the forecast is updated next month. "There is enough uncertainty to keep corn prices hovering around $4.50 levels for the time being," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "I don't think we are going to see $4 corn until we see an official revision of higher yields." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $12.23-3/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, while December corn added 0.6 percent to $4.49-3/4 a bushel. Spot-month wheat fell as much as 0.4 percent to $6.25-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since June, 2012. The late development of this season's corn crop meant that the USDA was unable to weigh many of the ears they were counting so they used a derived weight. The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 42.6 bushels per acre, down from 44.5 bushels, but analysts stressed that weather over the coming weeks could shift that figure considerably in either direction. Warmer weather forecast for the Midwest next week should help accelerate crop development. Spotty rains were a concern, but an updated forecast suggested that western Iowa, one of the driest areas of the corn belt this summer, may receive beneficial rains in the coming days. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts, but were net even in soybeans, trade sources estimated. Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.75 -1.75 -0.27% 865.73 26 CBOT corn 449.75 2.50 +0.56% 756.90 26 CBOT soy 1223.75 -4.00 -0.33% 1571.33 47 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.15 +1.00% $15.48 39 WTI crude $106.56 -$0.27 -0.25% $89.53 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.097 USD/AUD 0.909 -0.146 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)