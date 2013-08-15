SINGAPORE, Aug 15 U.S. soybean futures rose to a
three-week high on Thursday as forecasts of hot and dry weather
in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised concerns over supplies.
New-crop corn edged lower after climbing 1.8 percent in the
last session on weather concerns while wheat eased following
modest gains on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Drier weather is expected for the Midwest through the end
of August and warmer temperatures were slated to arrive
beginning next week, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for
Commodity Weather Group.
* The warmer weather will help to accelerate crop
development, which has been lagging this season following late
spring planting and cooler summer temperatures, but will also
erode soil moisture levels.
* The limited rainfall is forecast to arrive at a critical
time for corn, which is currently filling pollinated ears with
grain, and soybeans, which are adding and filling pods.
* Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 corn contracts, 5,000
soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade
sources estimated.
* Argentina will plant 3.56 million hectares of corn for
commercial use in the 2013/14 crop year, down from 3.68 million
hectares in 2012/13, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on
Wednesday. The South American country is the world's No. 3 corn
exporter as well as a major supplier of soybeans, soyoil and
soymeal.
* Wheat futures held near previous levels in light trading
amid forecasts for heavy global production, though declines were
limited by spillover support from the firmer corn market.
* Russia is likely to increase its monthly wheat exports to
at least 2.5 million tonnes in August and September after it
shipped 2.0 million tonnes in July, Andrei Sizov, chief
executive of agricultural analysts SovEcon, said on Wednesday.
* SovEcon estimates total grain exports will rise to more
than 3 million tonnes in August and September from 2.5 million
last month, Sizov told the Thomson Reuters online Global Ags
Forum.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was at a standstill on Thursday, hamstrung by
uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve might start trimming its
stimulus, while the euro and sterling drew support from better
economic news at home.
* Brent crude prices rose to a 4-month high over $110 a
barrel on Wednesday on concerns about supply disruptions in
Libya and escalating violence in Egypt.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials
posting the worst day since late June, as investors speculated
when the Federal Reserve might begin to reduce its ultra-loose
monetary policy, which has helped propel stocks to record highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
20:30 US CPI mm, sa
20:30 US Core CPI mm, sa
20:30 US NY Fed manufacturing
20:30 US Initial jobless claims
20:30 US Jobless claims 4-week avg
-- USDA releases weekly Export Sales
Prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 641.25 -1.50 -0.23% 865.78 31
CBOT corn 454.00 -1.25 -0.27% 757.04 32
CBOT soy 1240.50 1.50 +0.12% 1571.89 50
CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.02 -0.10% $15.48 41
WTI crude $107.07 $0.22 +0.21% $89.55 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.097
USD/AUD 0.915 -0.140
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)