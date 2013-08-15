* November soybeans climb to highest since July 25
* Corn ticks up after Wednesday's strong rally
* Concerns over hot, dry weather underpin corn, soy
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Chicago soybean futures rose
to a three-week high on Thursday as forecasts of hot and dry
weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest added to concerns over
declining crop yields.
New-crop corn edged up, building on last session's 1.8
percent rally on weather concerns, while wheat was little
changed following Wednesday's modest gains.
"The key for beans is that the USDA cut yield prospects on
Monday and the situation today is that there is nothing in the
near-term weather forecasts to reverse the concern over yields,"
said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone
Australia.
"We are months away from getting a real handle on final
yields in beans and it is obviously going to be dependent on the
weather."
The latest weather forecasts for the U.S. crop belt suggest
drier conditions over the coming weeks which could begin
trimming yield potential.
Drier weather is expected for the Midwest through the end of
August and warmer temperatures were slated to arrive beginning
next week, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity
Weather Group.
In its monthly supply-demand report, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) estimated the soybean crop at 3.255 billion
bushels, up 8 percent from last year, but more than 2 percent
below trade expectations. The USDA, in its first field-based
survey of the crop, put the average yield at 42.6 bushels per
acre (bpa), against 44.5 bpa projected in July.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.7
percent to $12.47-1/2 a bushel by 0252 GMT, while December corn
added 0.2 percent to $4.56 a bushel.
The warmer weather will help accelerate crop development,
which has been lagging this season following late spring
planting and cooler summer temperatures, but will also erode
soil moisture levels.
The limited rainfall is forecast to arrive at a critical
time for corn, which is currently filling pollinated ears with
grain, and soybeans, which are adding and filling pods.
Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 corn contracts, 5,000
soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade
sources estimated.
Argentina will plant 3.56 million hectares of corn for
commercial use in the 2013/14 crop year, down from 3.68 million
hectares in 2012/13, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. The
South American country is the world's No. 3 corn exporter as
well as a major supplier of soybeans, soyoil and soymeal.
Wheat futures were largely unmoved amid forecasts for heavy
global production, though declines were limited by spillover
support from the firmer corn market.
Spot-month wheat was unchanged at $6.30-1/2 a bushel.
Russia is likely to increase its monthly wheat exports to at
least 2.5 million tonnes in August and September after it
shipped 2.0 million tonnes in July, Andrei Sizov, chief
executive of agricultural analysts SovEcon, said on Wednesday.
SovEcon estimates total grain exports will rise to more than
3 million tonnes in August and September from 2.5 million last
month, Sizov told the Thomson Reuters online Global Ags Forum.
Prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 642.25 -0.50 -0.08% 865.82 31
CBOT corn 456.00 0.75 +0.16% 757.11 33
CBOT soy 1247.50 8.50 +0.69% 1572.13 49
CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.01 -0.07% $15.48 41
WTI crude $107.19 $0.34 +0.32% $89.55 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100
USD/AUD 0.917 -0.138
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)