SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Chicago corn rose to a
two-week high on Friday while soybeans climbed to their highest
since July 24 as forecasts for hot and dry weather in parts of
the U.S. crop belt triggered concerns over supplies.
Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, tracking gains
in corn and soybeans.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Warmer, drier weather in the U.S. Midwest through the end
of August will draw down soil moisture levels, potentially
reducing crop yields.
* However, the warmer temperatures will also boost corn and
soybean growth and reduce the threat of harm from an early
frost.
* Strong export sales of both commodities and a government
report that showed farmers planted less corn and soybeans this
season than expected ignited a rally and triggered
short-covering by commodity funds, which have built up bearish
bets in recent weeks.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said
farmers were unable to plant just over 7.7 million acres of land
that had been earmarked for cropland due to excessive wet
weather this planting season.
* The USDA's Farm Service Administration said an intended
3.4 million acres of corn were not planted, 1.6 million acres of
soybeans and 1.7 million acres of wheat.
* The USDA pegged net U.S. soybean export sales last week at
nearly 1.9 million tonnes, the highest weekly tally in 18
months. Corn export sales were well above expectations.
* Monthly soybean processing data released by the National
Oilseed Processors Association attracted little market reaction
as the August crush of 116.3 million bushels was largely in line
with trade expectations.
* Argentina's 2012/13 corn crop is 98.8 percent harvested
with an average national yield of 7.27 tonnes per hectare, 0.53
tonnes above the average recorded over the previous 12 seasons,
the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
* Commodity funds bought a net 22,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and bought
10,000 soybeans.
* Wheat futures have advanced on spillover strength from
higher corn and soybeans prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on Friday
after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to find a
pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a defensive
session into the weekend.
* Oil prices rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday
and Brent hit a four-month high on fears that escalating
violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or spread across
the Middle East, where supplies already face disruptions.
* U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since
late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume
after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and
Cisco.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 - Euro Zone Current Account For June
0800 - Euro Zone Net Investment Flow In June
0900 - Euro Zone Final Inflation For July
0900 - Eurostat Trade For June
1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For July
1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ Of Mich Preliminary August CONSUMER
SENTIMENT
1430 - U.S. ECRI Weekly
Prices at 0048 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.75 2.25 +0.35% 866.13 43
CBOT corn 474.75 2.50 +0.53% 757.73 45
CBOT soy 1268.50 3.00 +0.24% 1572.83 29
CBOT rice $15.44 $0.04 +0.23% $15.48 51
WTI crude $107.12 -$0.21 -0.20% $89.55 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.106
USD/AUD 0.914 -0.142
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)