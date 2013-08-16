* Rain expected late next week may boost corn, soy crops
* Soybeans underpinned by good export demand from China
* Profit-taking following Thursday rally weighs on prices
* Wheat down on lower corn, big Northern Hemisphere crops
(Updates with closing prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 16 U.S. corn futures retreated on
Friday in a profit-taking setback following strong gains a day
earlier and on a slightly wetter forecast that could support the
Midwest crop's strong yield potential.
Soybeans also eased after a four-day rally, though declines
were limited by strong export demand, highlighted by government
confirmation of another large sale to top importer China.
Forecasts for a greater chance of rainfall by late next week
in the central and northern U.S. Midwest would benefit the
kernel-filling corn crop and pod-setting soybean crop.
"A mostly dry pattern is expected through the middle of next
week in the Midwest, but shower potential has improved in
varying degrees," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist at Commodity
Weather Group.
The best chance for rains would be in North Dakota,
Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and the Great Lakes, he said.
"This could lower the driest parts of the Midwest from more
than a third currently to 25 percent or less by the end of next
week."
Some skepticism about a U.S. Department of Agriculture
report on Thursday that showed fewer-than-expected corn and soy
acres were planted this spring due to wet weather also pressured
prices on Friday. The data, which will be updated monthly, may
be less reliable than in previous years due to late spring
planting and lagging crop development.
"The trade has a little more understanding today about the
USDA data. People realize that the USDA numbers are very
preliminary, whereas August is normally a solid month," said
Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled down
8-3/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $4.63-1/2 per bushel, after
peaking at a two-week high of $4.75-3/4. Yet the contract ended
the week up 2.3 percent, its first gain in five weeks.
November soybeans fell 6-1/4 cents to close at
$12.59-1/4 a bushel, after hitting a three-week high of $12.72
earlier in the session. For the week, the contract rose 77
cents, or 6.5 percent, the second-biggest advance in its
history.
Wheat futures retreated with sinking corn and on pressure
from advancing wheat harvests across the Northern Hemisphere.
CBOT September wheat settled down 6-1/2 cents, or 1
percent, at $6.31 a bushel. The spot-month contract posted
a second straight weekly decline as it hovered near a 14-month
low of $6.23 posted earlier this week.
Prices at 3:04 p.m. CDT (2004 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 473.75 -7.75 -1.6% -32.2%
CBOT soy 1283.25 -5.00 -0.4% -9.6%
CBOT meal 408.80 -1.00 -0.2% -2.8%
CBOT soyoil 42.81 -0.31 -0.7% -12.9%
CBOT wheat 631.00 -6.50 -1.0% -18.9%
CBOT rice 1556.00 16.00 1.0% 4.7%
EU wheat 183.75 -2.00 -1.1% -26.6%
US crude 107.71 0.38 0.4% 17.3%
Dow Jones 15,081 -31 -0.2% 15.1%
Gold 1372.71 7.16 0.5% -18.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3332 -0.0013 -0.1% 1.0%
Dollar Index 81.2820 0.1020 0.1% 1.9%
Baltic Freight 1102 11 1.0% 57.7%
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Sam Nelson;
Editing by Peter Galloway and Jim Marshall)