SINGAPORE, Aug 19 U.S. corn rose more than 2 percent on Monday, rebounding from steep losses in the last session, while soybeans climbed 1.8 percent as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest raised concerns over supplies. Wheat advanced 1.1 percent, underpinned by the gains in corn and soybean futures. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather over the weekend in parts of the U.S. grain belt prompted worries over supplies as corn and soybean crops undergo their key yield-determining phase. * The market sees a better chance of rainfall by later this week in the central and northern U.S. Midwest, which would benefit the kernel-filling corn crop and pod-setting soybean crop. * Strong demand for U.S. soybeans is providing additional support to the market. Private exporters reported sales of 410,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations for delivery in the new marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. MARKETS NEWS * Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus - with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe. * Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic ended higher for the sixth straight session on Friday, with Brent oil posting the biggest weekly percentage gain in six weeks as turmoil in Egypt and Libya stoked worries about oil supply security. Prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.75 7.25 +1.13% 866.10 45 CBOT corn 473.25 9.75 +2.10% 757.68 46 CBOT soy 1281.25 22.00 +1.75% 1573.25 36 CBOT rice $15.61 $0.04 +0.29% $15.49 59 WTI crude $107.46 $0.00 +0.00% $89.56 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.104 USD/AUD 0.919 -0.137 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)