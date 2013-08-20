SYDNEY, Aug 20 U.S. soybeans hit a two-month top on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crop quality ratings deteriorated more than expected in the last week following dry weather across the Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $13.08 a bushel, the highest since June 20. Soybeans firmed 3.5 percent on Monday. * December corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel, just below the session high of $4.86-3/4 a bushel, the highest since July 24. Corn jumped 4.8 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent on Monday. * USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report rated the corn crop as 61 percent good-to-excellent as of Aug. 18, a 3 percentage-point decline from a week ago. * Soybean ratings were down 2 percentage points to 62 percent good-to-excellent, according to the report. * A Reuters poll of analysts indicated good-to-excellent ratings for corn and soybeans would fall 1 percentage point, to 63 percent. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen and edged higher versus the dollar on Monday, boosted by comments from the Bundesbank which suggested the European Central Bank's low interest rate pledge last month was not set in stone. * The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen and edged higher versus the dollar on Monday, boosted by comments from the Bundesbank which suggested the European Central Bank's low interest rate pledge last month was not set in stone. * U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected shift in Federal Reserve policy that could lead to higher interest rates. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.50 2.00 +0.31% +1.86% 666.63 49 CBOT corn 486.50 1.00 +0.21% +4.96% 480.66 50 CBOT soy 1308.00 4.75 +0.36% +3.87% 1239.27 42 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.58% $15.49 53 WTI crude $107.06 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.37% $106.13 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.000 +0.02% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.912 0.001 +0.09% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)