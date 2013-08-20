* Soybeans fall from highest since June 19, corn eases * Corn, soybean ratings deteriorate more than expected (Adds comment detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Chicago soybeans fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in two months on concerns over dry weather in the U.S. Midwest threatening crop yields, while corn dipped from a near four-week top. U.S. wheat futures, which rallied 1.7 percent in the last session on the back of strong gains in corn and soybeans, edged lower. U.S. corn and soybean quality ratings deteriorated more than expected in the last week as dry weather depleted soil moisture reserves around the Midwest, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed. The USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report rated the corn crop as 61 percent good-to-excellent as of Aug. 18, a 3 percentage-point decline from a week ago. Soybean ratings were down 2 percentage points to 62 percent good-to-excellent. Drier weather through the end of August will likely dent prospects for U.S. corn and soybean crops, said agricultural meteorologist Global Weather Monitoring. It said that corn yields may be trimmed a little and soybean yields would likely be reduced. The U.S. corn crop is in its kernel filling stage of development, while the soybean crop is in its weather vulnerable pod-setting stage. Still, U.S. corn and soybeans have benefited from near-perfect weather over the past few weeks which will result in higher production this year, analysts said. "It is natural to be concerned as the U.S. is coming out of a drought and everybody is so short of old-crop but in reality there is going to be lot of stuff around," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "Don't forget U.S. corn is still $30 (a tonne) plus overvalued as compared with Black Sea and South American corn." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $12.93-1/2 a bushel by 0303 GMT, after climbing to the highest since June 19. December corn lost 0.6 percent to $4.82-3/4 a bushel, easing from its highest since July 24 earlier in the session. Importers are hoping for record U.S. production to ease three years of tight grains and oilseed supplies. Commodity funds bought a net 18,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and 15,000 soybean. The wheat market was pressured as corn and soybeans lost some ground after strong gains. Spot-month wheat declined 0.2 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel. Russian wheat export prices rose last week due to strong demand from customers concerned about unfavourable weather that has slowed the harvest, SovEcon agriculture analysts said. Russia, one of the biggest wheat exporters, hopes to boost the crop by one-third to at least 50 million tonnes after last year's drought, and is increasing exports. It has harvested 36 million tonnes of wheat from 48 percent of its planted area. Prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.25 -1.25 -0.19% 866.15 46 CBOT corn 482.75 -2.75 -0.57% 758.00 48 CBOT soy 1293.50 -9.75 -0.75% 1573.66 39 CBOT rice $15.51 $0.00 +0.00% $15.48 54 WTI crude $107.00 -$0.10 -0.09% $89.55 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.105 USD/AUD 0.908 -0.147 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)