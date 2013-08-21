SYDNEY, Aug 21 U.S. corn futures edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous session when
results from a widely watched crop tour stoked expectations for
a bumper crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.11
percent to $4.76 a bushel, having slid 2 percent the session
before.
* November soybeans were little changed at $12.89-3/4
a bushel, after closing down 0.98 percent on Tuesday.
* December wheat gained 0.19 percent to $6.47-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1.15 percent on Tuesday.
* The Pro Farmer tour of the Midwest corn and soybean
growing region is confirming prospects for a bumper crop.
* Corn yield prospects in South Dakota were above average
and up sharply from last year's drought-scorched crop.
* Ohio's corn crop is on track for a near-record yield,
scouts on the annual U.S. crop tour found on
Monday.
* Warmer and drier weather over the next couple of weeks
pose a threat to trim corn and soybean yields in the U.S.
Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar took back some lost ground against the yen
though remained near a half-year low against the euro in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on its policy
outlook.
* The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day losing
skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX Cos helped buoy
retailers and consumer discretionary stocks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 U.S. existing home sales
1800 FOMC releases minutes of July 30-31 meeting
Grains prices at 0017 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.25 1.25 +0.19% +0.58% 666.36 40
CBOT corn 476.00 0.50 +0.11% +2.70% 480.31 44
CBOT soy 1289.75 -0.75 -0.06% +2.42% 1238.66 38
CBOT rice $15.74 -$0.04 -0.29% +1.12% $15.51 66
WTI crude $105.10 -$0.01 -0.01% -1.87% $106.01 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.342 $0.008 +0.63% +0.66%
USD/AUD 0.904 -0.006 -0.71% -1.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)