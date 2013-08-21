* Corn, soy ease on prospects of near-record production * Pro Farmer tour expects big U.S. corn, soy yields * Dryness in U.S. Midwest may hurt crops, support prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Chicago corn and soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, falling for a second straight session as a closely watched tour of the U.S. grain belt pegged higher crop yields following near-perfect growing weather this year. Wheat was little changed after easing in the last session on pressure from weaker corn and soybean futures. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.87-1/2 a bushel by 0231 GMT, while December corn lost 0.2 percent to $4.74-1/2 a bushel. Spot-month wheat gained a quarter of a cent to $6.34-1/2 a bushel. "The farm tour estimates this year are rather encouraging," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. corn and soybean crops have experienced ideal weather for most of the growing season this year, which has boosted prospects for near-record production. But there are some concerns that forecasts for dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest could curb yields. The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday projected Nebraska's average corn yield at 154.9 bushels per acre, up from a drought-reduced 131.8 bpa last year for the country's No. 3 corn producing state. It pegged the average number of soybean pods per 3-by-3 foot plot at 1,138.9 pods, up from the tour's count of 894.4 pods last year but below the three-year average of 1,162.4 pods. The crop tour projected Indiana's average corn yield at 167.36 bushels per acre, up from a drought-reduced 113.25 bpa last year for the state. Warmer and drier weather over the next couple of weeks poses a threat to corn and soybean yields in the U.S. Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist at MDA Weather Services said. The U.S. corn crop was planted late this year due to excessive wet weather during the spring planting season. The late seedings and cool summer has led to a corn crop that is more immature than normal. The immature crop needs warmth to boost growth but it also needs moisture to help it fill kernels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its August crop report, put 2013 U.S. corn production at a record 13.8 billion bushels, above the previous record of 13.1 billion. Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and sold 6,000 soybeans. Competition in the corn export market is heating up with higher production in key global suppliers. Argentina is likely to export 22 million to 24 million tonnes of its 2012-13 corn crop, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Oscar Solis told Reuters on Tuesday, suggesting the government will authorize more exports after boosting its crop forecast. Prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.00 0.00 +0.00% 865.94 41 CBOT corn 474.50 -1.00 -0.21% 757.73 44 CBOT soy 1287.50 -3.00 -0.23% 1573.46 38 CBOT rice $15.77 -$0.01 -0.06% $15.49 65 WTI crude $104.95 -$0.16 -0.15% $89.48 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.342 $0.113 USD/AUD 0.902 -0.153 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)