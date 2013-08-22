SYDNEY, Aug 22 U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday as traders banked profits after the oilseed hit a two-month high in the previous session, underpinned by forecasts for warmer weather that threatens expected bumper yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.72 percent to $4.79-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.63 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.61 percent to $12.96 a bushel, having hit a two-month high of $13.19 a bushel on Wednesday. Soybeans firmed 1.05 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.12 percent to $6.48-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Forecasts for an atmospheric high-pressure ridge to develop over the Midwest by the weekend, which would increase temperatures and block moisture from moving into the crop belt. * ProFarmer crop scouts on an annual tour in the Midwest reported excellent yield potential for corn and soybeans in Indiana and Nebraska. * However, the crops were lagging normal maturity, leaving them vulnerable to harm from late-season dryness or an early frost. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained across the board on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to taper its asset-buying program next month. * Global oil prices fell on Wednesday as heavier losses in U.S. crude widened the trans-Atlantic spread for a second day amid signs Libyan exports might resume and indications oil was flowing into the depleted Cushing storage hub. * U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in its bond-buying program. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. Leading indicators Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.50 -0.75 -0.12% +0.39% 663.24 46 CBOT corn 479.75 -3.50 -0.72% +0.89% 477.44 59 CBOT soy 1296.00 -8.00 -0.61% +0.43% 1239.50 47 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.61% $15.52 55 WTI crude $103.62 -$0.23 -0.22% -1.28% $105.93 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.56% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.002 -0.19% -1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)