By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 22 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
new-crop November soybean futures fell 1 percent on Thursday
and corn tumbled nearly 4 percent as better-than-expected rains
in the northern U.S. crop belt eased fears of late-season crop
damage.
"We picked up some rains overnight in northeast Nebraska and
northwest Iowa, with up to 2.00 inches in LaMars, Iowa," said
Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citigroup. "That's crop
country that's been dry for awhile."
A turn to warmer and drier weather that was threatening the
crop had boosted soybean futures to a two-month high earlier in
the week.
Corn backed down from a four-week peak hit earlier in the
week as the crop-friendly showers led to prospects for better
corn yields.
"Weather maps have good rains falling in areas of
traditionally heavy production and areas that have been pretty
dry, rains that are very welcome and very timely," said Shawn
McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache.
Corn also took pressure from a Pro Farmer crop tour report
of above-average yield potential in the seven states scouted
this week, while wheat was pulled down by falling corn and
soybeans.
CBOT November soybeans closed down 17-1/4 cents per
bushel at $12.86-3/4, new-crop December corn was down
18-3/4 at $4.64-1/2, and September wheat was down 8-1/4 at
$6.30-1/2.
"Weak technicals are in play, too, with congestion at the
$13 area in November," Smith said. "If there's an inability to
hold above $13, I think fund longs will be a little nervous, and
that could bring in some liquidation pressure."
"The rally in soybeans has been largely sparked by concerns
about crop-threatening weather in the U.S.," Saxo Bank analyst
Ole Hansen said, adding that any signs of improvement to U.S.
crops may take some of the steam out of the soybean rally.
"Considering the size of the soybean rally, we could correct
as far back as $12.60 on the Chicago November soybean contract
without a major change to the overall perception of the market,"
Hansen said.
A stronger dollar, potentially damaging for U.S.
exports, added pressure to the markets, analysts said.
"We have seen a big rally in soybeans to two-month highs on
Wednesday, which has led to some profit-taking, and the stronger
trend in the dollar today has also added some momentum to the
downside," Hansen said. "Corn and wheat are being pulled down by
the weakness in soybeans.
"Overall this is providing a framework for some people to
take some risk off the table today."
Heavier-than-expected rains fell overnight in portions of
the northern U.S. Midwest, which will help boost corn and
soybean development, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Thursday.
"They were slightly better in northern Iowa and southern
Minnesota, but the rains have still done very little to ease
concerns in the driest areas," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist
for Commodity Weather Group.
The midweek showers outweighed the support from forecasts
for hotter weather across the Midwest by the end of the week,
which would increase the threat to soy fields during pod setting
and to corn during the kernel-filling phase of development.
CROP TOUR SEES BIG CORN YIELDS
This week's Pro Farmer tour of crops in the U.S. Midwest has
been reporting above-average yield prospects for corn, but
soybean pod counts, one indicator of yields, have mostly been
below average.
Crop scouts in east-central and northeast Iowa, the top U.S.
crop state, predicted disappointing yields at harvest unless
fields receive more rain soon. Otherwise, corn yield potential
was above average.
Corn yields in Minnesota were above average and the crop was
well behind normal maturity pace due to late planting and a cool
summer. The crop is at risk from a fall frost. Soybean prospects
were mixed in Minnesota.
The crop tour will draw to a close late on Thursday, and Pro
Farmer is expected to issue its forecast for 2013 corn and
soybean production on Friday. Pro Farmer will base the final
forecast on the tour findings and on internal data.
Prices at 1:26 p.m. CDT (1826 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 487.50 -10.50 -2.1% -30.2%
CBOT soy 1322.00 -11.00 -0.8% -6.8%
CBOT meal 413.30 -8.20 -2.0% -1.7%
CBOT soyoil 42.43 -0.39 -0.9% -13.7%
CBOT wheat 630.50 -8.25 -1.3% -19.0%
CBOT rice 1560.50 0.50 0.0% 5.0%
EU wheat 185.25 -0.25 -0.1% -26.0%
US crude 105.06 1.21 1.2% 14.4%
Dow Jones 14,960 62 0.4% 14.2%
Gold 1371.90 6.16 0.5% -18.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3361 0.0005 0.0% 1.3%
Dollar Index 81.4580 0.2450 0.3% 2.1%
Baltic Freight 1158 2 0.2% 65.7%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin
Packmanin Sydney; editing by Jim Marshall)