SYDNEY, Aug 23 U.S. corn rose on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session when better-than-expected rains across the northern crop belt eased concerns over potential crop damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.81 percent to $4.68-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 3.9 percent in the previous session. * Corn is up 1.1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly gain. * November soybeans are up 2.8 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to nearly 10 percent. * December wheat is down 0.6 percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday projected Nebraska's average corn yield at 154.9 bushels per acre, up from a drought-reduced 131.8 bpa last year and the tour's three-year average of 147.9 bpa for the country's No. 3 corn producing state. * The crop tour projected Indiana's average corn yield at 167.36 bushels per acre, up from a drought-reduced 113.25 bpa last year for the state. * Warmer and drier weather over the next couple of weeks poses a threat to corn and soybean yields in the U.S. Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist at MDA Weather Services said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged higher versus the yen on Friday, with some traders speculating that the dollar could attract demand from Japanese importers. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Thursday, while Brent crude rose less and its premium over U.S. crude narrowed by more than $1 in a lightly traded session. * U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday in a trading session marred by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0600 Germany Q2 GDP detailed 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. New home sales Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.50 -1.00 -0.16% -1.01% 662.94 38 CBOT corn 468.25 3.75 +0.81% -1.52% 477.06 55 CBOT soy 1294.50 7.75 +0.60% +0.31% 1239.45 49 CBOT rice $15.61 $0.00 +0.00% -1.11% $15.53 57 WTI crude $105.05 $0.02 +0.02% +1.16% $105.94 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.901 0.004 +0.41% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)