SYDNEY, Aug 26 U.S. soybeans rose more than 2 percent to hit an 11-month high on Monday, while corn surged nearly 2.5 percent after forecasts from Pro Farmer raised fears that U.S. production would fall short of government predictions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December soybeans were up 2.26 percent at $13.58 a bushel, after earlier touching $13.63-3/4 a bushel, the highest since September 25, 2012. Soybeans firmed 3.2 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 2.45 percent to $4.81-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat gained 1 percent to $6.52-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.86 percent on Friday. * After the close of U.S. trading on Friday, Pro Farmer pegged 2013 U.S. corn production at a record high 13.46 billion bushels but below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) August outlook for 13.763 billion. Pro Farmer saw the U.S. soybean crop at 3.158 billion bushels, below USDA's August outlook for 3.255 billion. * Hot and dry weather next week in the western U.S. Midwest will put stress on developing corn and soybeans despite some showers this week, World Weather Inc said on Friday. * The soybean crop is in its pod-setting stage of development and hot weather now can cause the pods to either not form soybean seeds or to abort seeds, trimming yield prospects. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was broadly steady against its major counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards. * A rise in gasoline futures helped oil prices pull higher on Friday following news of a unit shutdown at a Canadian East Coast refinery. * U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led by a jump in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without interruption a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an unprecedented, three-hour trading halt. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing index Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 6.75 +1.04% +1.91% 660.32 52 CBOT corn 481.50 11.50 +2.45% +3.66% 474.89 61 CBOT soy 1358.00 30.00 +2.26% +5.54% 1244.69 64 CBOT rice $15.62 $0.04 +0.22% +0.06% $15.56 66 WTI crude $106.98 $0.56 +0.53% +0.53% $106.02 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.001 +0.05% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.902 0.000 -0.02% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)