SYDNEY, Aug 27 U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session when the grain surged more than 6 percent, as forecasts for dry weather across key growing states stoked fears of potential shortfalls in U.S. production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.25 percent to $5.01-3/4 a bushel. Corn rose 6.5 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily gain in nearly four months, hitting a high of $5.08-1/4 a bushel, the highest since July 17. * November soybeans were little changed at $13.88-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 4.6 percent on Monday when the oilseed hit a 11-month high. * December wheat rose 0.11 percent to $6.61-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.2 percent on Monday. * Hot temperatures this week and dry conditions over much of the U.S. Midwest for the next two weeks are likely to stress developing corn and soybean crops, MDA Weather Services said on Monday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 58 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, down 4 percentage points from a week ago. * Corn ratings fell by 2 points, with 59 percent of the crop good to excellent. * Grain traders had expected corn and soybean conditions to fall as much as 4 points. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was marking time against the majors on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. data dragged Treasury yields lower but failed to budge bets the Federal Reserve will start tapering stimulus next month. * Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging toward a possible military response to last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slighty lower in choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed. * U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed manufacturing index 1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.50 0.75 +0.11% +3.33% 660.25 63 CBOT corn 501.75 1.25 +0.25% +6.76% 475.23 67 CBOT soy 1388.50 -1.00 -0.07% +4.56% 1249.15 69 CBOT rice $15.90 $0.00 +0.03% +3.05% $15.27 76 WTI crude $106.44 $0.52 +0.49% +0.02% $105.99 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.002 +0.13% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.898 -0.005 -0.60% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)