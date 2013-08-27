* December corn dips after biggest 1-day rally in 4 months * New-crop soybeans fall from 11-month high, wheat eases * Forecasts for dry weather in US crop belt underpin prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Chicago corn edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather after posting its biggest daily gain in nearly four months in the previous session on worries over crop-threatening dry weather, while soy eased from its highest in 11 months. Wheat tracked the weakness in corn and soybeans, slipping from a three-week top hit on Monday. The United States is on track to produce a record-large corn crop this year but hot and dry weather across the Midwest this week could potentially cut yields. Buyers are expecting all-time high U.S. corn production to ease three years of tight supplies. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.99 a bushel by 0236 GMT, after rising to its highest in over a month and closing up more than 6 percent on Monday. November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.86-1/2 a bushel, off previous session's high of $13.98. Spot-month wheat slipped 0.4 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel, after hitting its highest since Aug. 5 on Monday. Forecasts for stressful weather in the U.S. farm belt boosted prices in the prior session as corn and soybeans are less mature than normal for this time of the year, putting them at a greater risk of damage. Soybeans are more vulnerable to dry weather as the crop is entering the critical pod-filling stage of development. "America is coming out of last year's drought so the market is very nervous about the weather," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The latest dryness is unlikely to do much harm to corn but beans are bit more prone to damage." Old-crop U.S. supplies are tight due to strong demand and a poor harvest last year, when the United States suffered its worst drought in more than half a century. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly crop-progress report on Monday, rated 59 percent of the country's corn crop as good to excellent, down 2 percentage points. Soybeans were rated 58 percent good to excellent, down 4 percentage points from a week ago. In Iowa, the top producer of both crops, "higher-than-average temperatures, coupled with the lack of significant precipitation, heightened concerns over soil moisture and crop conditions", the USDA said. U.S. corn harvest is expected to be historically large despite the concerns about dryness. Farm advisory Pro Farmer on Friday projected record U.S. 2013 corn production of 13.46 billion bushels, based on a yield of 154.1 bushels per acre. The USDA last forecast a 13.763 billion-bushel crop, with a yield of 154.4 bushels per acre. For soybeans, Pro Farmer forecast U.S. production at 3.158 billion bushels, with an average yield of 41.8 bushels per acre - which would be the fourth-largest in history. The estimate is 3 percent below USDA's latest outlook for a crop of 3.255 billion bushels, with a yield of 42.6 bushels per acre. Prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 664.50 -2.25 -0.34% 866.56 61 CBOT corn 499.00 -1.50 -0.30% 758.54 66 CBOT soy 1386.50 -3.00 -0.22% 1576.76 68 CBOT rice $15.94 $0.04 +0.28% $15.50 78 WTI crude $106.43 $0.51 +0.48% $89.53 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.108 USD/AUD 0.898 -0.157 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)