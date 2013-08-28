SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. corn rose 1 percent on Wednesday, recouping nearly half of losses made in the previous session. An analyst said the sell-off trigged by forecasts for more favorable crop weather had been overdone. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.08 percent to $4.91-1/2 a bushel, after having slid 2.85 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.95 percent to $13.83-1/2 a bushel, after having closed down 1.38 percent on Tuesday. * December wheat rose 0.64 percent to $6.68 a bushel, having closed down 0.45 percent on Tuesday. * Updated weather models raised the possibility of showers providing relief to the crop in places like Iowa during the next few weeks. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's report on Monday afternoon showed that crop yields for both corn and soybeans were at risk of reduction if the weather, which has turned hot and dry during the past month, did not provide some relief. * Good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. soybeans dropped 4 percentage points to 58 percent as of Aug. 25. The drop was bigger than analysts had expected. * Corn ratings fell 2 percentage points, with 59 percent good to excellent, the USDA said, in line with market expectations. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held at one-week highs against the dollar and euro early in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest rally in over two months as investors scrambled for safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions. * Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday, up more than $3 in heavy trading to top $114 a barrel as Western powers considered a military strike against Syria following last week's suspected chemical weapons attack. * Wall Street stocks suffered their worst day since June on Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as geopolitical uncertainty rose over a possible U.S.-led military strike by the West against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Gfk consumer sentiment 0600 Germany Import prices 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 1400 U.S. Pending home sales 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0010 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 668.00 4.25 +0.64% +3.41% 660.27 60 CBOT corn 491.50 5.25 +1.08% +4.57% 474.88 57 CBOT soy 1383.50 13.00 +0.95% +4.18% 1248.98 64 CBOT rice $15.78 $0.04 +0.25% +2.27% $15.26 81 WTI crude $109.69 $0.68 +0.62% +3.56% $106.18 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.002 +0.14% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.008 -0.90% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)