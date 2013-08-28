* Corn up 0.9 pct, soy gains 0.7 pct; wheat up 0.5 pct
* Concerns over hot, dry U.S. weather support corn, soy
prices
* Wheat rises as frost threatens South American crops
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Chicago corn and soybean
futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous
session's losses, as forecasts of dry weather in the U.S. crop
belt raised concerns over global grain and oilseed supplies.
Wheat gained half a percent, rising for three out of four
sessions, underpinned by strong global demand and cold weather
threatening crops in South America.
There was additional support for the agricultural markets
from gains in crude oil and gold futures as the United States
and its allies mulled a military strike against Syria after
accusations the country used chemical weapons on civilians.
"Weather is putting the market back on alert as there is
still warm weather forecast for the U.S. Midwest," said Brett
Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia.
"Clearly, the strength in broader commodity markets is
lending a helping hand."
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.9 percent
to $4.90-1/2 a bushel by 0303 GMT while November soybeans
added 0.7 percent to $13.80-1/4 a bushel.
New-crop November soybeans have risen now for three out of
four sessions and are trading near Tuesday's 11-month high as
the U.S. crop is vulnerable to hot and dry weather in its key
pod-filling stage of development.
Warmer and drier weather will draw down soil moisture levels
for crops which were planted late this year, hurting yields and
renewing concerns over global supplies.
Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade
corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 5,000
soybean contracts and were net even in wheat.
Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the
Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with
Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices
and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs.
Washington and its allies were gearing up for probable
military action against President Bashar al-Assad's forces,
which were blamed for last week's chemical weapons attacks.
The wheat market, which has been tracking corn and soybean
futures over the past weeks, is being supported by strong global
demand for the grain and concerns over cold weather in South
America.
Spot-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.54-1/4 a
bushel.
Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities, set a tender on Tuesday to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for October
shipment.
The country is seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling
wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France,
Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and
Romania.
July frosts that hit Brazil's top wheat producing state of
Parana reduced its expected output this season to 1.98 million
tonnes from 2.7 million forecast previously, the Agriculture
Ministry's crop supply agency Conab said on Monday.
A late-winter cold snap in Argentina raised concern about
the country's recently sown wheat crop at a time of high world
demand and soaring local prices, but local experts said on
Monday that the low temperatures have so far done little or no
damage.
Prices at 0303 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 667.25 3.50 +0.53% 866.65 62
CBOT corn 490.50 4.25 +0.87% 758.26 57
CBOT soy 1380.25 9.75 +0.71% 1576.55 65
CBOT rice $15.83 $0.10 +0.60% $15.50 79
WTI crude $111.13 $2.12 +1.94% $89.69 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.110
USD/AUD 0.895 -0.160
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)