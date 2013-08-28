* Corn up 0.9 pct, soy gains 0.7 pct; wheat up 0.5 pct * Concerns over hot, dry U.S. weather support corn, soy prices * Wheat rises as frost threatens South American crops (Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Chicago corn and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, as forecasts of dry weather in the U.S. crop belt raised concerns over global grain and oilseed supplies. Wheat gained half a percent, rising for three out of four sessions, underpinned by strong global demand and cold weather threatening crops in South America. There was additional support for the agricultural markets from gains in crude oil and gold futures as the United States and its allies mulled a military strike against Syria after accusations the country used chemical weapons on civilians. "Weather is putting the market back on alert as there is still warm weather forecast for the U.S. Midwest," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "Clearly, the strength in broader commodity markets is lending a helping hand." Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.9 percent to $4.90-1/2 a bushel by 0303 GMT while November soybeans added 0.7 percent to $13.80-1/4 a bushel. New-crop November soybeans have risen now for three out of four sessions and are trading near Tuesday's 11-month high as the U.S. crop is vulnerable to hot and dry weather in its key pod-filling stage of development. Warmer and drier weather will draw down soil moisture levels for crops which were planted late this year, hurting yields and renewing concerns over global supplies. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 5,000 soybean contracts and were net even in wheat. Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs. Washington and its allies were gearing up for probable military action against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, which were blamed for last week's chemical weapons attacks. The wheat market, which has been tracking corn and soybean futures over the past weeks, is being supported by strong global demand for the grain and concerns over cold weather in South America. Spot-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.54-1/4 a bushel. Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for October shipment. The country is seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Romania. July frosts that hit Brazil's top wheat producing state of Parana reduced its expected output this season to 1.98 million tonnes from 2.7 million forecast previously, the Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency Conab said on Monday. A late-winter cold snap in Argentina raised concern about the country's recently sown wheat crop at a time of high world demand and soaring local prices, but local experts said on Monday that the low temperatures have so far done little or no damage. Prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.25 3.50 +0.53% 866.65 62 CBOT corn 490.50 4.25 +0.87% 758.26 57 CBOT soy 1380.25 9.75 +0.71% 1576.55 65 CBOT rice $15.83 $0.10 +0.60% $15.50 79 WTI crude $111.13 $2.12 +1.94% $89.69 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.110 USD/AUD 0.895 -0.160 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)